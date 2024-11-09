Move toolbar shortcuts in the side panel to save space
-
My suggestion is that we can use the toolbar shortcuts in the side panel, so we can hide the toolbar and gain more space.
There is empty space in the side panel as shown in the screenshot, so it could be filled with toolbar shortcuts, and a dividing line could be placed to differentiate the toolbar shortcuts from the rest of the shortcuts.
If the side panel is full, give us the possibility of using the scroll to access the rest of the panel's content.
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@PingoBlue said in Move toolbar shortcuts in the side panel to save space:
My suggestion is that we can use the toolbar shortcuts in the side panel, so we can hide the toolbar and gain more space.
You can drag them per drag’n’drop to this place.
-
Thanks, it's strange because I tried once and I couldn't do it, but now I've done it
-
Hi,
Please,
Do not remove your post because you did a simple set up mistake.
It doesn't care.
On the other side,
If users has dedicated their attention on helping and reply, this deserves to respect their help and time.
This is a Forum,
All the help is shared between each other.
Thank you
-
@Zalex108 said in Move toolbar shortcuts in the side panel to save space:
If users has dedicated their attention on helping and reply, this deserves to respect their help and time.
This is a Forum,
Al the help is shared between each other.
I agree. In some forums creating a "wrong" topic can be problematic for the admins, and in some cases results in punishment, so I decided to delete it.
Thanks for removing it in the deleted topics section.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@PingoBlue I flagged your thread for moving/archiving. You can also flag your own posts. It is preferable to deleting them.
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests