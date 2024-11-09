Creating an LGBTQ+ Blog
-
Please tell me, can I create my own queer blog in Vivaldi?
-
@milkis Yes, you are allowed!
Welcome here.
Related to content you should read
-
@ДокторГ, Why do you have so few articles about LGBT on your blog, as if it is forbidden to write anything about it here and you are punished for it
-
@milkis said in Creating an LGBTQ+ Blog:
Why do you have so few articles about LGBT on your blog
Where? At labs.gwendragon.de/blog/? Because it is a technical blog. Lack of time.
And … writing political things, just about LGBT+ and Feminism give me bad guyz (haters, trolls) in my blog.
But you should not be anxious, i keep an out on our queer community here! Why? I am family! The L of
And you can report attacks, harrassment, intimidation and other bad things to our Community Managers
Reporting and enforcement
We strive to maintain a community that is happy, kind, and constructive. We expect every community member to contribute to this environment. If you come across behavior that doesn’t follow these Community rules, here’s what you can do:
If you see a thread or a post that violates our Community rules, please flag it for the attention of the Moderators using the 3 vertical dots icon next to the post. They’ll follow it up as quickly as they can.
If you experience any problems on the forum, please contact a Community Manager or a forum Moderator by clicking the link in their username and sending them a Chat message. Alternatively, report the issue to the team by sending a message here.
To report a post or a user on Vivaldi Social, use the 3 dot menu on one of their posts or on their profile, select “Report @username” and go through the reporting flow.
-
@DoctorG, I am the author, founder of the youth queer media BRIDGE in Russia, at the age of 16. But I would like to create and publish useful material. As I know, there are many queers who use Vivaldi
-
@milkis said in Creating an LGBTQ+ Blog:
I am the author, founder of the youth queer media BRIDGE in Russia, at the age of 16.
OMG! The queer community in RU has bad times.
I feel with you and others.
Here you can publish in your blog.
-
@DoctorG, My mission is to create a safe space for the LGBTQIA+ community.
I want to spread and help people to be safe
-
@milkis said in Creating an LGBTQ+ Blog:
As I know, there are many queers who use Vivaldi
There are some in Vivaldi Social (free Mastodon).
I have not so much spare time to attend often at Mastodon.
-
@milkis YES: Do so! very important!
I support every person who empowers and supports.
In the 80ies we Queer had no WWW and were very alone with out questions and doubts.
-
@DoctorG said in Creating an LGBTQ+ Blog:
There are some in Vivaldi Social (free Mastodon).
I have not so much spare time to attend often at Mastodon.
I understand that our media has its own blog on Mastodon, but we are going to move to the next level and move to press.coop
-
@milkis said in Creating an LGBTQ+ Blog:
we are going to move to the next level and move to press.coop
Very good.
Thanks for sharing this! I am interested what will be there! #ally
-
@DoctorG, With Vivaldi Blog we aim to spread useful, safe and interesting content. We hope you will like it too.
-
@milkis Overall on the world the Queer community must resist with those bad authoritarians and haters.
-
-
@milkis Thanks, i left a comment in your blog.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@milkis
So we meet again.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/793449
Very nice that you use the possibilities of 'Vivaldiserve' here.
Have fun and success with your blog.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@DoctorG
Unfortunately, my 10x for you have already been used up for today.