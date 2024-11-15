Issue with 'open links in certain workspace'
-
I have set up a few rules in the settings to automatically open links in certain workspaces. Unfortunately, this only works to a limited extent:
I have 6 workspaces with different themes. When I click on a link that should be opened in the "Movies" workspace, for example, it all happens in my default workspace, which turns into the "Movies" workspace.
Although it is also in the correct workspace as soon as I open it, it would be more appropriate if it were opened there immediately - with switching to that workspace.
I hope I have made myself clear. In a fresh profile the issue doesn't happen. In mail profile I have quick command chains for switching workspaces, as it is recommended in blog article by Jon.
BTW: If this issue is fixed, the feature would be a good step to get another feature: individual speeddials for each workspace.
-
Nobody here to comment on this issue?
-
@Dancer18 Which OS?
For me 7.0.3495.15 Windows 11 by context menu link opens in workspace and the browser switches to the workspace.
-
@DoctorG Linux Mint LMDE 6 Cinnamon.
-
@Dancer18 Vivaldi Deb package?
-
@DoctorG Yes.
BTW: It is not with using context menu. Just click on a speeddial thumbnail of a site that I have added in >settings >tabs >websites open automatically in workspace
-
@Dancer18 The rules switch to the correct workspace on Ubuntu 22 LTS + 24 / Cinnamon.
Tested with 7.0.3495.11 + 7.0.3495.15
-
@DoctorG They also switch here to the correct workspace. However, when I click on a thumbnail while being in standard workspace, the site opens here AND in the workspace where it should open.
I have to switch manually to the new workspace to find it there.
This behavior only happens when having set Jon's customizations for workspaces, including buttons in adress bar.
In fresh profile, without these customizations, it is working fine as it should.
-
@Dancer18 I see that for a very short time speedial bookmark open in Schnellwahl and tab is quickly move to the correct workspace. No duplicated one.
-
@DoctorG That is different here.
-
@Dancer18 I can not say more.
I do not know why that happens for you.
please, only for testing:
- Backup ~/.config/vivaldi/Default/ (if you want to restore the old back later)
- Start Vivaldi
- Delete all Workspace rules
- Restart Vivaldi
- Add workspace rules again
Does it work now?
No, start Vivaldi in shell with
vivaldi --disable-extensions
Does it work now?
If No? Sad.
I do not runt Mint 21 LMDE as Mint never worked on my hardware. Sorry.
-
@DoctorG Thank you for your tests. I'll have another go at it at the beginning of the week. I'll be on the road at the weekend.