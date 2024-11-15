I have set up a few rules in the settings to automatically open links in certain workspaces. Unfortunately, this only works to a limited extent:

I have 6 workspaces with different themes. When I click on a link that should be opened in the "Movies" workspace, for example, it all happens in my default workspace, which turns into the "Movies" workspace.

Although it is also in the correct workspace as soon as I open it, it would be more appropriate if it were opened there immediately - with switching to that workspace.

I hope I have made myself clear. In a fresh profile the issue doesn't happen. In mail profile I have quick command chains for switching workspaces, as it is recommended in blog article by Jon.

BTW: If this issue is fixed, the feature would be a good step to get another feature: individual speeddials for each workspace.