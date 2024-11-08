I was having a heck of a time getting my iCloud Calendar and Mail connected to Vivaldi. The following is what led me to integration nirvana. I hope it helps someone.

Setup an App-Specific Password in your iCloud account. See here: https://support.apple.com/en-us/102654. (Sign into iCloud, go to Sign-In and Security, choose App-Specific Passwords)





Give the App-Specific password a name (mine is "Tester" for this post). Then hit, Create.

NOTE: You might end up with "Couldn't Generate an App-Specific Password". This happens sometimes if you logged into your iCloud account with your fingerprint. No problem, just sign in with your password and restart steps 1 and 2.

After you "create" your password (I just called mine Vivaldi), it'll ask you to enter in your password ... naturally, why not. Put your password in and enjoy as Apple makes you a fanshy "app-specific" password.

!

Copy this password and go to your Mail or Calendar settings in Vivaldi with this password in tow and add a new account as you normally would... (little + button).

Put your iCloud email addy in the "Add Mail Account" pane and let Vivaldi put in all server settings automatically by just hitting "Continue". The following window might pop up, it might not. For some reason on my end whether the popup window occurs isn't consistent but no matter, if it does, just select Use App-Specific Password.

...if the popup doesn't appear you're likely to get:

...that "My long safe password" is your App-Specific Password. Plug that in then sign-in.