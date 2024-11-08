WebBluetooth and WebSerial not usable on v7.0
Hello. After updating to 7.0, Web Bluetooth API and Web Serial API stopped working.
navigator.bluetooth.requestDevicenow throws
NotFoundError: Web Bluetooth is not supported on this platform. For a list of supported platforms see: https://goo.gl/J6ASzs
navigator.serial.requestPortnow throws
NotFoundError: Failed to execute 'requestPort' on 'Serial': No port selected by the user.
Normally device picker dialog should be displayed.
I downloaded and fresh-installed both
Vivaldi.6.9.3447.54.x64and
Vivaldi.7.0.3495.2.x64.
6.9 works normally, 7.0 throws errors.
OS: Windows 10 x64 21H2
Bluetooth can be tested at: https://googlechrome.github.io/samples/web-bluetooth/get-characteristics.html?service=generic_attribute
Serial can be tested at: https://sparkfunx.github.io/WebTerminalDemo/
@MultiMote WebBluetooth and WebSerial do not give a popup to select the device/port.
Known issue and reports in internal bug tracker.
Sad to say: use Chromium in meantime to administrate until Vivaldi has fixed it.
@DoctorG said in WebBluetooth and WebSerial not usable on v7.0:
use Chromium in meantime to administrate
I do
Thanks for the information.
