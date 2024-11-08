last edited by

Hello. After updating to 7.0, Web Bluetooth API and Web Serial API stopped working.

navigator.bluetooth.requestDevice now throws

NotFoundError: Web Bluetooth is not supported on this platform. For a list of supported platforms see: https://goo.gl/J6ASzs

navigator.serial.requestPort now throws NotFoundError: Failed to execute 'requestPort' on 'Serial': No port selected by the user.

Normally device picker dialog should be displayed.

I downloaded and fresh-installed both Vivaldi.6.9.3447.54.x64 and Vivaldi.7.0.3495.2.x64 .

6.9 works normally, 7.0 throws errors.

OS: Windows 10 x64 21H2

Bluetooth can be tested at: https://googlechrome.github.io/samples/web-bluetooth/get-characteristics.html?service=generic_attribute

Serial can be tested at: https://sparkfunx.github.io/WebTerminalDemo/