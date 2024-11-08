Having a new issue with keyboard commands.

After a while, keyboard commands completely stop working. If I quit the browser and restart it, that temporarily resolves the issue, but it returns overnight.

Running macOS 15.1, Vivaldi 7.0.3495.11.

Steps to reproduce:

Use Vivaldi on macOS. Wait X hours. Keyboard shortcuts (cmd+W, cmd+T, etc etc) no longer function in the browser until broswer is restarted.

Bug report VB-110885

Anyone else seeing this?

Seems to have popped up after the 'CMD+W closing multiple tabs' bug was resolved, so it may be related, may be coincidence.