Keyboard commands stop working overnight
Having a new issue with keyboard commands.
After a while, keyboard commands completely stop working. If I quit the browser and restart it, that temporarily resolves the issue, but it returns overnight.
Running macOS 15.1, Vivaldi 7.0.3495.11.
Steps to reproduce:
Use Vivaldi on macOS. Wait X hours. Keyboard shortcuts (cmd+W, cmd+T, etc etc) no longer function in the browser until broswer is restarted.
Bug report VB-110885
Anyone else seeing this?
Seems to have popped up after the 'CMD+W closing multiple tabs' bug was resolved, so it may be related, may be coincidence.
@driph I've been seeing similar behavior — all of the Cmd-__ shortcuts are wonky since the upgrade to Sequoia. A question: if you leave the window open long enough, do they eventually occur? What I've seen is that if, for instance, I hit Cmd-T to open a new tab, there's a HUGE delay (like 90+ seconds) and then eventually the new tab pops open. It behaves like the system is way overloaded so they all queue up and then fire off after a delay, except that there's no CPU load on my system at all while the delay is occurring.
And like you, I found if I restarted the browser it would work for a while and then begin occurring again.
@castillar said in Keyboard commands stop working overnight:
A question: if you leave the window open long enough, do they eventually occur? What I've seen is that if, for instance, I hit Cmd-T to open a new tab, there's a HUGE delay (like 90+ seconds) and then eventually the new tab pops open. It behaves like the system is way overloaded so they all queue up and then fire off after a delay, except that there's no CPU load on my system at all while the delay is occurring.
Interesting, I don't recall any delayed firing, but I'll test that next time.
@castillar Okay gave it a shot this morning, hit CMD-W and CMD-T and then walked away. Came back 20 minutes later and neither had fired off.