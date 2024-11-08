Hey there,

The mailing lists feature is one of the best ideas I've seen in a long time, I like it !

By default it's a bit unwieldy, 90% of the entries on the side are junk I wouldn't treat as a mailing list but as mailing campaigns, which is totally different.

If the goal is to mark discussion lists then only discussion lists should be I think a better detector is some identifier between brackets in the subject, as is proposed in the settings. Only select lists where such a name exists and most of the junk will be filtered out.

On top of that, there are 2 minor things that will make display much better, based on the same idea: mailing lists are placed into folders based on '/' in the name, but it automatically separates them into two lines: the parent and the child. This is problematic in many cases:

most of the time there's only one child under the parent, so it takes a lot of place for nothing. Putting the child at the same level of the parent if there is only one child would make it easier

some ids have urls in them. One of them looks like "blablabla.https://somedomain.com/" and it is parsed as 4 levels: one is "https", under that is an empty name, under that is "somedomain.com", under that is an empty name. Doing what is explained as above would solve the issue and put everything on a single level, but in general I guess urls shouldn't be parsed as such

In any case, thanks a lot for a nice software, even though it's not open source it has really interesting ideas !