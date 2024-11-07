History Panel - Double Click
Is it possible to set the double click to open links in a new tab by default instead of the same tab that is already opened?
Also, on a side note, don't you think it's a bit slow to delete individual links in sequence when you use the "delete" button? You click on the first one and then you want to delete the next five, as you keep clicking Delete, a lag is very noticeable and that fraction of second is very annoying. I know I could use shift and select all at once, but anyway ... old school procedures.
@allanfelipebr
Hi, what do you mean with links, bookmarks?
Select with Shift+Click or Ctrl+Click and delete 10 in one rush.
But it should not lag, I can delete bookmarks as fast I can hit the Del key.
Cheers, mib
Hi, I mean the History Panel ( Ctrl+Shift+H). And I'm aware of being able to use the Shift or Ctrl keys, select a lot of links at once and just press Del. But I mean the following modus operandi: Click just on the top link and press Del. It doesn't instantaneously becomes active on the link below, having a certain delay, so that you can't press Del several times in a row in the speed of light.
@allanfelipebr
You are correct, there is a small delay:
The history page Ctrl+H is much faster, no idea why.
Yeah, well, it's not a huge deal But coming from Opera, opening a history link in a new tab makes more sense to me, even if it's a panel and not the history page.
@allanfelipebr
Yep, the workflow is quiet different in Vivaldi, hold Shift and double click does this in Vivaldi.
Well, that's something Thanks