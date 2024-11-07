Is it possible to set the double click to open links in a new tab by default instead of the same tab that is already opened?

Also, on a side note, don't you think it's a bit slow to delete individual links in sequence when you use the "delete" button? You click on the first one and then you want to delete the next five, as you keep clicking Delete, a lag is very noticeable and that fraction of second is very annoying. I know I could use shift and select all at once, but anyway ... old school procedures.