I really want to use the built-in calendar and mail, but whenever I turn it on, the performance of the browser as a whole drops, usually it's like... at least one of the browser windows becomes totally unresponsive for some seconds. I must recognize I'm a very heavy calendar and mail user, but I have a pretty good machine - it's a Dell XPS with a 13th gen i7, like 14 cores and 32 GBs of RAM. I'm guessing it's a design thing, but it's still a frustrating experience. I am using the RSS feeds with also lots of updates but that doesn't have a terrible performance hit. I tried to refresh the install, clearing data, reinstalling the browser, and I have a similar experience from other computers.

PS: I bet there's a thread out there talking about this, but I couldn't find it.