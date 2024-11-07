Performance problems with mail and calendar
gabrielaquilano
I really want to use the built-in calendar and mail, but whenever I turn it on, the performance of the browser as a whole drops, usually it's like... at least one of the browser windows becomes totally unresponsive for some seconds. I must recognize I'm a very heavy calendar and mail user, but I have a pretty good machine - it's a Dell XPS with a 13th gen i7, like 14 cores and 32 GBs of RAM. I'm guessing it's a design thing, but it's still a frustrating experience. I am using the RSS feeds with also lots of updates but that doesn't have a terrible performance hit. I tried to refresh the install, clearing data, reinstalling the browser, and I have a similar experience from other computers.
PS: I bet there's a thread out there talking about this, but I couldn't find it.
mib2berlin
@gabrielaquilano
Hi, these threads exist but they are most titled "High CPU usage of Vivaldi".
I can run 3 instances of Vivaldi with mail and feeds and get no lag even on my laptop, specs in my signature.
But one time I add only one feed and one core max out 100% but this doesn't result in lagging of Vivaldi.
Are you sure all mails and events are completely fetched?
Some users with 10000 mails and even more events report it can take hours to fecht all data.
mossman
I started at least one of those threads... I have an ancient desktop PC but also a modern gaming laptop where there is a noticeable performance hit when the mail module is enabled. Yet my other laptops are fine.
The only common thing between the two machines where it hurts are they are on AMD processors, while the okay ones use Intel. But then someone else said they see no link with the processor manufacturer, so who knows...
gabrielaquilano
@mib2berlin I was pretty sure that was the case, because I saw this problem consistently after several days in, like... after the initial sync, and say a week later I was intermittently seeing the browser freezing for no reason every now and then. Then I noticed that there were some messages in the status bar at the bottom indicating it was fetching mails or events right at that time, and they looked like a handful of them... anyway - I will try to isolate the problem, I just enabled the calendar function w/o email, and see how it works, and then the other way around. Thanks for your feedback.