[UI] Add an option to automatically make a unique filename from “Save as” (VB-110649)

It's nice to have an option for this. But... the naming is a bit wordy or techy perhaps?

Like, do users understand what "Targetfilename Collisions" actually is?

Also, it seems to behave opposite to what I'd expect.

Checked: Asks for overwrite.

Unchecked: Adds (n) to filename.

I'd expect "Automatically avoid collisions" to mean it would add (n) not the other way around.

And you know what would be really awesome and actually placate the social media image-downloaders (which - lets be honest - are the only ones with this "problem"):

Something like this, but for downloads: