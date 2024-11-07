Crash fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3518.4
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot we have a range of fixes across the board but with a particularly focus on crash fixes.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Ruarí Nice new pixel art avatar
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@pathduck: Thanks!
I guess in next Vivaldia game Ruarí will be the hero jumping around with the unicycle!
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
Thank you.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
[UI] Add an option to automatically make a unique filename from “Save as” (VB-110649)
It's nice to have an option for this. But... the naming is a bit wordy or techy perhaps?
Like, do users understand what "Targetfilename Collisions" actually is?
Also, it seems to behave opposite to what I'd expect.
Checked: Asks for overwrite.
Unchecked: Adds
(n)to filename.
I'd expect "Automatically avoid collisions" to mean it would add
(n)not the other way around.
And you know what would be really awesome and actually placate the social media image-downloaders (which - lets be honest - are the only ones with this "problem"):
Something like this, but for downloads:
LunaSterling
- list item[UI] Add an option to automatically make a unique filename from “Save as” (VB-110649)
Thank you for this. Had you not changed it in the first place it would had save you some hours of coding.
Hopefully it will reach stable soon.
Ööööhm? No. Sometimes it is a tragedy with such cryptic Techie Language.
Would be a good feature.
8th updated
@Pathduck Thinking out loud here, a better, more descriptive name for the current setting might be something like:
Append (n) to Filename When Choosing Save as, maybe with a description under it saying that it only applies to files that would otherwise have the same name.
Obviously, such a rename would flip the logic of the setting, so:
- Checked: Adds
(n)to the filename.
- Unchecked: Asks for overwrite.
That would be awesome.
- Checked: Adds
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
It’s that one does not uses a filename to save which is already present on the disk. The name you choose for a file may collide with the target of an already existing file, because both files have the same name.
-
steffelchen Patron
[Crash] After adding an extension controlling the startpage (VB-110644)
Many thanks for this one!
-
Another very comprehensive update.
Again a very nice picture,
powerful.
Thank you very much
-
[Bookmarks] Focus lost after opening page from bookmarks bar folder (VB-91633)
My accessibility bug while using keyboard was solved after many many years!
Thanks to our developer Espen.
So, it's Friday Snapshot back again!
🪲Linux Wayland has still trouble to drag files from filemanager into Vivaldi window with a web page f.ex. to upload multiple files.
X11 works.
Bug is VB-111410 "Drag and Drop multiple objects fails" - Confirmed.
