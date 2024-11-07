Im using the tab pannel on the left side and also using tab stacking.

When I'm out of a stack, all the tab pannel width is used by the single tab "name".... When I'm inside a stack the tab pannel get divided into 2 tabs pannel, one main tab pannel and "sub" tab pannel with the tabs inside the stack.

I was thinking if there's any way to make the left tab pannel use a width and when I get into a stack it opens a new left tab pannel, so when I'm at the "main" tab pannel it would be smaller (width wise)?

Like when on main tab pannel it would use say 1 inch, and when I get into a stack it would show another tab pannel which whatever width, so the "main" left tab pannel would be smaller when outside a stack.