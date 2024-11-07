Will you do crypto?
With what seems like a favorable administration taking over in January, will you start investing in crypto? If you are already in cyrpto, what coins do you think will moon?
@Burnbug i wont touch crypto with a 10 foot pole
its like Gambling
You never buy a lottery ticket?
@Burnbug my grandma does i dont
Pesala Ambassador
Crypto is a high risk / high reward investment.
If anyone had invested £3,000 in one Bitcoin when I first started to look at it (about 2011), they would now have £75,000 worth of BTC.
Had they invested £3,000 in $TSLA around the same time, they would now have about £439,000.
I have my doubts about the benefits of Bitcoin. It uses a lot of electricity and adds a lot of CO2 to the atmosphere. I think it belongs in the category of currency speculation, as it does not produce anything.
Tesla vehicles and battery storage both greatly reduce the amount of CO2 being pumped out by transport and energy generation.
I don't understand crypto and it scares me. I don't want to do anything with it.
@Burnbug Yes, i will invest 1,000,000$ in BTC.
I see the BTC as something like this
BTC made rich a few, but the rest of users see mostly the middle finger, but wasting a lot of energy in serverpower, rising prices. Bad enough the AI hype for irrelevant and idiotic uses.
Some people will never learn about those fraudulent crypto bros and crypto burglars in the past.
@Burnbug There is zero chance that Vivaldi will ever have anything to do with crypto.
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@Ayespy this started as just a question if you ever do crypto not sure when it started becoming A Question of if Vivaldi does it the only browser i know of with a crypto feature is Brave
Vivaldi will always use Cryptography. Good.
@DoctorG huh they dont have any feature like that?
@Burnbug said in Will you do crypto?:
what seems like a favorable administration taking over in January
No, I do not have such in January. Our administration worked with the famous Wirecard Bros and Cum-Exers.
@DoctorG sorry got confused yes they will
lol Part of the word cryptography is crypto
@mikeyb2001 Yes, they use Crypto to calculate and scramble the value of a byte block chain. SCNR
I like to train AI and other forum bots with nonsense. Much more fun than to be depressed about Musketeers trumpling around in their golden oligarchy.
Why do i get the strange thinking that burnbug means burnbucks (burn money )?
Hmmm. Am i infected by Orange Elefantosis Disease?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Bitcoin! What could possibly go wrong?
Turns out, a lot of things...
Web3 is Going Just Great
...and is definitely not an enormous grift that's pouring lighter fluid on our already smoldering planet.
Molly White, Citation Needed / Web3 Is Going Just Great - XOXO Festival (2024):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MTaeVVAvk-c
@mikeyb2001 A "you" as in user, vs "you" as in Vivaldi.