Crypto is a high risk / high reward investment.

If anyone had invested £3,000 in one Bitcoin when I first started to look at it (about 2011), they would now have £75,000 worth of BTC.

Had they invested £3,000 in $TSLA around the same time, they would now have about £439,000.

I have my doubts about the benefits of Bitcoin. It uses a lot of electricity and adds a lot of CO2 to the atmosphere. I think it belongs in the category of currency speculation, as it does not produce anything.

Tesla vehicles and battery storage both greatly reduce the amount of CO2 being pumped out by transport and energy generation.