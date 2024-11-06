A lag of Vivaldi
Hi,
I have a big lag from time to time using the browser.
I guess or suspect that Javascript and/or videos could be a cause.
The time in which I can not use Vivaldi is til to 1-2 minutes.
Vivaldi doesn't crash, everything is displayed well, but I cannot do any click on website also on the menu of Vivaldi.
A running Video runs without pause.
If I set a video to the external video window than this video is controllable, which means I can pause and play on, but I can not do the same in the correspondending e.g. Youtube-Window.
It also happens on nearly every website.
I think it happens more on opening a new tab but it also happens if I use a website 'heavy'.
Is there a log window elsewhere that I can use to see what happens in Vivaldi?
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
Überarbeitung 46177f82db4977c295fe8a3bdecb6a552df0838d
Betriebssystem Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4391)
JavaScript V8 13.0.245.18
User-Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Befehlszeile "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --enable-features=ParallelDownloading --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Ausführbarer Pfad C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
PS: Right now Vivaldi crashes the third time for today.
@FlyingEaglE
Hi, in many cases a third party security software cause such lags, this happen often after an update of Vivaldi.
The Windows task manager should show activity of the AV software if Vivaldi lags.
Check if the hardware acceleration is enabled and working in Settings > Webpages.
Open vivaldi://gpu to show what is accelerated.
Maybe add a few links to pages where this happen, a Google image search should be heavy enough?
No lags, no crashes on my hardware, specs in my signature.
Cheers, mib
Hi,
it happens on nearly every webpage from time to time, I can not say this one is the most or some other.
Hardware acceleration is actived.
I do not have an other AV then the one from Win11 out of the box.
I disabled all plugins and extensions and it still happens and continues.
Right at the moment I wanted to translate some parts of this posts and I openend the google translator, wrote half a sentence and wanted to switch back to this window. I got a lag from 1.5 minutes.
I can not upload the file.
Graphics Feature Status ======================= * Canvas: Hardware accelerated * Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Enabled * Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled * Compositing: Hardware accelerated * Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled * OpenGL: Enabled * Rasterization: Hardware accelerated * Raw Draw: Disabled * Skia Graphite: Disabled * Video Decode: Hardware accelerated * Video Encode: Hardware accelerated * Vulkan: Disabled * WebGL: Hardware accelerated * WebGL2: Hardware accelerated * WebGPU: Hardware accelerated * WebNN: Disabled --- Driver Information ================== Initialization time : 735 In-process GPU : false Passthrough Command Decoder : true Sandboxed : true GPU0 : VENDOR= 0x10de, DEVICE=0x1b06, SUBSYS=0x360c1462, REV=161, LUID={0,75866}, DRIVER_VENDOR=NVIDIA, DRIVER_VERSION=32.0.15.6094 *ACTIVE* GPU1 : VENDOR= 0x1414, DEVICE=0x008c, LUID={0,79265}, DRIVER_VERSION=10.0.22621.4249 Optimus : false AMD switchable : false Desktop compositing : Aero Glass Direct composition : true Supports overlays : true YUY2 overlay support : SOFTWARE NV12 overlay support : SOFTWARE BGRA8 overlay support : SOFTWARE RGB10A2 overlay support : SOFTWARE P010 overlay support : SOFTWARE DirectML feature level : 5.0 Driver D3D12 feature level : D3D 12.1 Driver Vulkan API version : Vulkan API 1.3.0 Pixel shader version : 5.0 Vertex shader version : 5.0 Max. MSAA samples : 8 Machine model name : Machine model version : GL implementation parts : (gl=egl-angle,angle=d3d11) Display type : ANGLE_D3D11 GL_VENDOR : Google Inc. (NVIDIA) GL_RENDERER : ANGLE (NVIDIA, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti (0x00001B06) Direct3D11 vs_5_0 ps_5_0, D3D11-32.0.15.6094) GL_VERSION : OpenGL ES 2.0.0 (ANGLE 2.1.23877 git hash: 2984ac012dd8) GL_EXTENSIONS : GL_AMD_performance_monitor GL_ANGLE_base_vertex_base_instance_shader_builtin GL_ANGLE_client_arrays GL_ANGLE_depth_texture GL_ANGLE_framebuffer_blit GL_ANGLE_framebuffer_multisample GL_ANGLE_get_serialized_context_string GL_ANGLE_get_tex_level_parameter GL_ANGLE_instanced_arrays GL_ANGLE_lossy_etc_decode GL_ANGLE_memory_size GL_ANGLE_pack_reverse_row_order GL_ANGLE_polygon_mode GL_ANGLE_program_binary_readiness_query GL_ANGLE_program_cache_control GL_ANGLE_provoking_vertex GL_ANGLE_request_extension GL_ANGLE_robust_client_memory GL_ANGLE_texture_compression_dxt3 GL_ANGLE_texture_compression_dxt5 GL_ANGLE_texture_usage GL_ANGLE_translated_shader_source GL_APPLE_clip_distance GL_CHROMIUM_bind_generates_resource GL_CHROMIUM_bind_uniform_location GL_CHROMIUM_color_buffer_float_rgb GL_CHROMIUM_color_buffer_float_rgba GL_CHROMIUM_copy_compressed_texture GL_CHROMIUM_copy_texture GL_CHROMIUM_lose_context GL_CHROMIUM_sync_query GL_EXT_EGL_image_external_wrap_modes GL_EXT_blend_func_extended GL_EXT_blend_minmax GL_EXT_clip_control GL_EXT_color_buffer_half_float GL_EXT_debug_label GL_EXT_debug_marker GL_EXT_depth_clamp GL_EXT_discard_framebuffer GL_EXT_disjoint_timer_query GL_EXT_draw_buffers GL_EXT_draw_elements_base_vertex GL_EXT_float_blend GL_EXT_frag_depth GL_EXT_instanced_arrays GL_EXT_map_buffer_range GL_EXT_multisampled_render_to_texture GL_EXT_occlusion_query_boolean GL_EXT_polygon_offset_clamp GL_EXT_read_format_bgra GL_EXT_robustness GL_EXT_sRGB GL_EXT_shader_texture_lod GL_EXT_texture_border_clamp GL_EXT_texture_compression_bptc GL_EXT_texture_compression_dxt1 GL_EXT_texture_compression_rgtc GL_EXT_texture_compression_s3tc_srgb GL_EXT_texture_filter_anisotropic GL_EXT_texture_format_BGRA8888 GL_EXT_texture_mirror_clamp_to_edge GL_EXT_texture_norm16 GL_EXT_texture_rg GL_EXT_texture_storage GL_EXT_texture_type_2_10_10_10_REV GL_EXT_unpack_subimage GL_KHR_debug GL_KHR_parallel_shader_compile GL_KHR_robustness GL_NV_EGL_stream_consumer_external GL_NV_fence GL_NV_framebuffer_blit GL_NV_pack_subimage GL_NV_pixel_buffer_object GL_OES_EGL_image GL_OES_EGL_image_external GL_OES_compressed_EAC_R11_signed_texture GL_OES_compressed_EAC_R11_unsigned_texture GL_OES_compressed_EAC_RG11_signed_texture GL_OES_compressed_EAC_RG11_unsigned_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_RGB8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_RGBA8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_punchthroughA_RGBA8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_punchthroughA_sRGB8_alpha_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_sRGB8_alpha8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_sRGB8_texture GL_OES_depth24 GL_OES_depth32 GL_OES_draw_elements_base_vertex GL_OES_element_index_uint GL_OES_fbo_render_mipmap GL_OES_get_program_binary GL_OES_mapbuffer GL_OES_packed_depth_stencil GL_OES_rgb8_rgba8 GL_OES_standard_derivatives GL_OES_surfaceless_context GL_OES_texture_border_clamp GL_OES_texture_float GL_OES_texture_float_linear GL_OES_texture_half_float GL_OES_texture_half_float_linear GL_OES_texture_npot GL_OES_vertex_array_object GL_WEBGL_video_texture Disabled Extensions : GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent GL_MESA_framebuffer_flip_y Disabled WebGL Extensions : Window system binding vendor : Google Inc. @FlyingEaglE
Hm, even 1.5 seconds would be a lag.
Try to disable HW acceleration to sort out a Vivaldi/driver/Nvidia issue even the output of vivaldi://gpu looks good.
Dis/enable extensions and HW acceleration need a restart of Vivaldi-
Try a Guest Profile.
Please edit your post select the output and use the </> button for better readability.
@mib2berlin I tried before to disable hw-acc but this wasn't working well, too.
I disabled every single extension, in both combinations hw-acc on and off.
Than I thought, ok that was it, but after a longer use, the same happens.
I think I am a more powerful user of multiple windows a hugh amount of tabs (so most are in background, open only).
I have a bunch of used web-panels docked.
I changed to Vivaldi because of it's speed and a lot of other stuff, but now I think I search an other browser.
I do want to help to find out what is going on, but I haven't the time to make 1001 things for testing.
The problem with the guest account is that, that I can not use the browser as normal, all settings are gone, than I believe it will work "better". But this is not that was I want and what is important to find the real problem.
Is there a system-log of Vivaldi's actions to see when it stops?
mib2berlin Soprano
@FlyingEaglE said in A lag of Vivaldi:
Is there a system-log of Vivaldi's actions to see when it stops?
Not for lags but maybe it is a render engine crash, check if there are Crash Logs files.
Are background tabs hibernated?
I tested 1200 tabs in 23 workspaces on my Ryzen 7 without issues but it was impossible to use it if I don't hibernate tabs or workspaces with my 16 GB RAM.
Check the RAM usage of Vivaldi in the internal task manager, it could be one tab or a panel cause this.
If it work in the Guest Profile something in your profile cause the lag.
If other browser work better with the same amount of tabs and windows use it but I don't believe this.
Cheers, mib
@FlyingEaglE
Hm, the Renderer act really strange, never saw this.
I hope a Windows expert knows more, the image is on Windows 11 but I mainly use Linux.
FlyingEaglE
@mib2berlin me too