Hi,

I have a big lag from time to time using the browser.

I guess or suspect that Javascript and/or videos could be a cause.

The time in which I can not use Vivaldi is til to 1-2 minutes.

Vivaldi doesn't crash, everything is displayed well, but I cannot do any click on website also on the menu of Vivaldi.

A running Video runs without pause.

If I set a video to the external video window than this video is controllable, which means I can pause and play on, but I can not do the same in the correspondending e.g. Youtube-Window.

It also happens on nearly every website.

I think it happens more on opening a new tab but it also happens if I use a website 'heavy'.

Is there a log window elsewhere that I can use to see what happens in Vivaldi?

Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)

Überarbeitung 46177f82db4977c295fe8a3bdecb6a552df0838d

Betriebssystem Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4391)

JavaScript V8 13.0.245.18

User-Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Befehlszeile "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --enable-features=ParallelDownloading --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml

Ausführbarer Pfad C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe

PS: Right now Vivaldi crashes the third time for today.