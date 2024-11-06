Yesterday, I noticed that the Titlebar was missing from Vivaldi. Today I got to messing around to fix it, and I did get it to finally show.

But the Main Menu Vivaldi Button is gone!

If I set the Menu to 'Horizontal', I do see the menu toolbar. But if I set it to 'Vivaldi Button' it does not appear. But all of the Tabs move to the right just a bit, like they made room for it. But it's not there, even when I left-click or right-click nothing happens.

I don't see any way to customize the Tabs toolbar to try and fix it that way.

Any ideas on how to fix this?

PS: I just also noticed that if I toggle the 'Show Tab Bar' option in Settings, it does nothing. The Tab Bar is still visible even after a restart.