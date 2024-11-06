Menu Icon is missing
Yesterday, I noticed that the Titlebar was missing from Vivaldi. Today I got to messing around to fix it, and I did get it to finally show.
But the Main Menu Vivaldi Button is gone!
If I set the Menu to 'Horizontal', I do see the menu toolbar. But if I set it to 'Vivaldi Button' it does not appear. But all of the Tabs move to the right just a bit, like they made room for it. But it's not there, even when I left-click or right-click nothing happens.
I don't see any way to customize the Tabs toolbar to try and fix it that way.
Any ideas on how to fix this?
PS: I just also noticed that if I toggle the 'Show Tab Bar' option in Settings, it does nothing. The Tab Bar is still visible even after a restart.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Snacko Hi, you've accidentally messed around and got the browser into "Toggle UI" mode. Then you've enabled the tab bar and triggered a bug where the menu button and window controls are gone if the UI is toggled off and the tab bar is shown.
So to get out of that mess, Press Ctrl+F11 to get out of the mode.
Or, press F2 to open Quick Commands, start typing "Toggle" and you'll see the option.
Or, press Alt to open the menu, then under Window, select the "Show UI" option.
Then search settings for "Toggle UI" and unset it so you don't accidentally trigger it again. It's under Keyboard > View. Select the hotkey and press Del.
Then go into Settings > Appearance and enable "Use Native Window" if you want the title bar to show (no idea why you'd want that but you do you...)
Restart the browser.
@Pathduck Frankly, I think that shortcut should be not set by default
@Pathduck
Thanks!! That is crazy.. So glad you had the answer!!!!
I've had so many problems with my pc the past few weeks. It all started with a Windows Update that would never finish.. I tried so many things to try and figure that out. It was causing my pc to randomly freeze with no Event error listed. Every time I shutdown or booted up it got that 'Please wait while updates are being installed'.. I changed a lot of things to try and id the problem and then fix it. Argg.. I finally found a good backup and restored, and immediately Paused Windows Update. It's an optional update, so I'm skipping it.
Thanks again!!
@Snacko You can avoid to pause updates and hide the faulty update
https://www.tenforums.com/tutorials/8280-hide-show-windows-updates-windows-10-a.html
(works with w11 too)
Thanks for that, but it doesn't show the update that I want to hide? It shows 2 others that are drivers, but it doesn't show the problem update.
2024-10 Cumulative Update Preview for Windows 10 version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5045594)
@Snacko strange..maybe is already hidden..
(you can only know that if windows update doesn't try to download it).
have you checked if it is already in the hidden section of the tool?
Why the update is labeled
preview? Are you getting w10 insider builds?
Nope, it's not already hidden.
I'm not sure about the w10 Insider Builds... I may have a long time ago under an old email address. But I have noticed that I get that message on the Windows Update page that some of the updates are 'managed by my administrator'. But I am my admin. And I read that msg can be caused by joining the insider program. But when I try to Leave the Insider program it doesn't match my microsucks account email. So, I cannot leave it.
I just tried again to leave the Win insider program and their website says that I am not in the program for my old email and then new email. But I do have the 'Windows Insider Program' page in my Settings under Privacy. Do you have that? Maybe it's always there even if you don't sign up? IDK Most of the switches and checkbox are not disabled, so... I think something is FUBAR!
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Hadden89 No, you just get these "preview" updates, not related to Insider updates. They're basically just asking you to be a crash test dummy for them.
I always wait out these preview updates.
They are not critical security updates, so won't be force-installed in any case.
And I've setup Windows to only apply updates when I ask it to.
I do notice the KB5045594 one and googling that one brings up memories of another bad update they had a year or two ago so I'll wait until it is no longer a preview update and then see how it goes.
There is a tool that allows you to hide updates:
https://www.tenforums.com/tutorials/8280-hide-show-windows-updates-windows-10-a.html
I think I've had to do it once or twice in the 10 years of this machine's life