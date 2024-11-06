I installed Chromium "Version 130.0.6723.116 (Official Build) Arch Linux (64-bit)".

Of course not from the deb file but rather from the ArchLinux repos.

If I go to chrome://settings/content/camera I can see both cameras.

I can only see the builtin one as soon as I enable pipewire support, as reported earlier for Vivaldi.

Then I tried to rollback the entire pipewire bundle: pipewire , libpipewire , pipewire-libcamera and pipewire-session-manager from v1.2.6 (latest) back to v1.2.5 (latest-1).

Everything now works. in all browsers also after enabling pipewire support.

So, it's either a regression in latest pipewire upgrade or something has changed within pipewire but it is not reflected into the software using it (vivaldi, chromium, firefox).

WDYT?