Vivaldi 7.0 cannot list/use USB webcam any more
-
Vivaldi is not able to list all of my webcams any more.
It used to until a few versions ago.
I have one built into my laptop lid (which it is usually closed) and one is a USB webcam.
If I use Falkon (chromium-based) or Firefox or Zen Browser (firefox-based) I can list (and use) both.
Is it me or this is a (new) bug?
I am running version "7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)" under ArchLinux:
GPU : Intel Corporation TigerLake-LP GT2 Kernel Version : 6.11.6.zen1-1 Plasma Version : 6.2.3-1 KDE Version : 24.08.2-1 Frameworks Version : 6.7.0-1 Qt5 Version : 5.15.15+kde+r140-1 Qt6 Version : 6.8.0-1 Wayland Version : 1.23.1-1 Plasma/Wayland Protocols Version : 1.14.0-1 XOrg/Wayland Version : 24.1.4-1 Mesa Version : 1:24.2.6-1 LibVA Version : 2.22.0-1 LIBVA_DRIVER_NAME=iHD
-
@majorana said in Vivaldi 7.0 cannot list/use USB webcam any more:
Is it me or this is a (new) bug?
Is the webcam detected at https://webcamtests.com ?
Is it listed with
lsusb
v4l2-ctl --list-devices
Can you select it at internal page
chrome://settings/content/camera
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@majorana
Hi, testing https://webcamtests.com/ and I have to disable uBlock Origin Lite and allow the page to connect.
The default in Settings > Privacy > WEBSITE PERMISIONS is Ask.
Cheers, mib
-
@DoctorG Only
v4l2-ctlworks.
$ v4l2-ctl --list-devices WEB CAM: WEB CAM (usb-0000:00:14.0-3.2): /dev/video4 /dev/video5 /dev/media2 Chicony USB2.0 Camera: Chicony (usb-0000:00:14.0-7): /dev/video0 /dev/video1 /dev/video2 /dev/video3 /dev/media0 /dev/media1
1st one is USB, 2nd is the builtin one.
Internal page
chrome://settings/content/cameradoesn't detect the USB one, as expected.
-
@majorana Can you select it at internal page
chrome://settings/content/camera
-
Nope. Only internal.
I suspect something could have been changed in the way Vivaldi (and maybe newer chromium) uses the webcams.
V4L2 seems ok. So next in the stack could be pipewire. But unfortunately I don't know enough about it.
Any other hint, pleeease?
-
@majorana said in Vivaldi 7.0 cannot list/use USB webcam any more:
V4L2 seems ok. So next in the stack could be pipewire. But unfortunately I don't know enough about it.
It seems IT IS pipewire.
By disabling it here I could use my USB camera again.
Of course, also in the settings now I can see both cameras.
I would say this is a BUG. WDYT?
-
@majorana What happens with deb package install of Chromium 130? If that works it is a Vivaldi-only bug.
I currently can not test, lack of cam.
-
I installed Chromium "Version 130.0.6723.116 (Official Build) Arch Linux (64-bit)".
Of course not from the
debfile but rather from the ArchLinux repos.
If I go to
chrome://settings/content/cameraI can see both cameras.
I can only see the builtin one as soon as I enable pipewire support, as reported earlier for Vivaldi.
Then I tried to rollback the entire pipewire bundle:
pipewire,
libpipewire,
pipewire-libcameraand
pipewire-session-managerfrom v1.2.6 (latest) back to v1.2.5 (latest-1).
Everything now works. in all browsers also after enabling pipewire support.
So, it's either a regression in latest pipewire upgrade or something has changed within pipewire but it is not reflected into the software using it (vivaldi, chromium, firefox).
WDYT?
-
@majorana said in Vivaldi 7.0 cannot list/use USB webcam any more:
Everything now works. in all browsers also after enabling pipewire support.
Then its is a issue with this updated Linux package.
I do not know if you should report to Arch Maintainer.
@BlackIkeEagle What do you think?
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
BlackIkeEagle Patron Ambassador
I think it is a bug somewhere, I have just tested it locally and I have all my cameras showing up just fine in the latest stable of Vivaldi:
7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
pipewire related info: I don't have the pipewire-libcamera package installed on this system, so maybe that could be related
└╼ pacman -Qs pipewire local/kpipewire 6.2.3-1 (plasma) Components relating to pipewire use in Plasma local/libpipewire 1:1.2.6-1 Low-latency audio/video router and processor - client library local/libwireplumber 0.5.6-1 Session / policy manager implementation for PipeWire - client library local/pipewire 1:1.2.6-1 Low-latency audio/video router and processor local/pipewire-alsa 1:1.2.6-1 Low-latency audio/video router and processor - ALSA configuration local/pipewire-audio 1:1.2.6-1 Low-latency audio/video router and processor - Audio support local/pipewire-pulse 1:1.2.6-1 Low-latency audio/video router and processor - PulseAudio replacement local/qemu-audio-pipewire 9.1.1-1 QEMU PipeWire audio driver local/wireplumber 0.5.6-1 Session / policy manager implementation for PipeWire
-
BlackIkeEagle Patron Ambassador
adding
pipewire-libcameradoes not break it for me at this moment
Was the update of the pipewire packages done on the fly without a reboot or restart of the related services?
-
I have been using pipewire, the full bundle, since some time now with no such type of issues.
So I think it is a regression in pipewire, also because I get everything back to work by rolling it back.
MAybe the problem could be in some API change that has not been reflected into browsers' code yet.
I filed a bug report to pipewire team, though.
-
I confirm the problem on Fedora 41 with Vivaldi 7.1.3518.4 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit).
// Works in Chrome Version 130.0.6723.116 (Official Build) (64-bit) with the pipewire camera support enabled.
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
Works for me at webcamtests.com with Snapshot 7.1.3518.4 on openSUSE Tumbleweed, desktop KDE Plasma 6.2.3.
External USB camera: Creative Live! Cam Sync 1080p V2.
Pipewire version: 1.2.6,
pipewire-cameranot available from openSUSE.
-
@smartptr said in Vivaldi 7.0 cannot list/use USB webcam any more:
I confirm the problem on Fedora 41 with Vivaldi 7.1.3518.4 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit).
// Works in Chrome Version 130.0.6723.116 (Official Build) (64-bit) with the pipewire camera support enabled.
Works for me with the same Vivaldi, pipewire and Fedora versions, but on a different laptop. Hm.