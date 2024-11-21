[Solved-Unsolved] Very Slow Image and Website Loading: Vivaldi 7.0.3495.6
-
Hi,
I've noticed a painfully slow loading of images of websites, almost like a braking effect.
Just tried Vivaldi 6.8.3381.53 (Stable channel) (64-bit) where websites text and images were ultra fast.
Anyone else?
Went back to 6.8.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@maximwaldow said in Bug? Very Slow Image Loading Vivaldi 7.0.3495.6 (Stable channel) (64-bit):
Went back to 6.8.
Hi, this was not a good idea, your user profile is possible broken now.
Anyway, a Google image search page load in 1.67 seconds, Chrome dose this in 1.7 seconds.
Something is blocking Vivaldi on your system, the usual subjects are third party security software and extensions.
This happen often after an update of Vivaldi.
Test this in a Guest Profile to sort out the extensions.
Cheers, mib
-
@maximwaldow Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Had you ever tried in a new test profile to check for impact of extensions?
Do you use outdated graphics drivers?
Do you have not enabled Hardware Acceleration (see internal page vivaldi://gpu)?
Do you have Antivirus or Internet Security scanning your connection all the time?
-
@mib2berlin
Hi, this was a misunderstanding. I haven't downgraded. I have always some separate standalone versions saved.
I've tried the private mode without extensions which did not make it better.
@DoctorG
Hardware acceleration did do the trick.
In Vivaldi 6.8 hardware accell. was enabled as well.
Will test further.
Thank you for your support.
-
Hi,
this helped but was not the solution as far as I can see now.
Had to update my Intel network card driver which was only 3 month old to make it work again. So I guess it was not only image loading but retarded internet through wifi driver.
-
Hi,
unfortunately the slow image resp. website loading issue is still present.
For example techpowerup. The images are sometimes instantly loading sometimes very very sluggish.
Tried heaps of tuning tips for vivaldi but nothing really helps.
Tried private mode as well which makes no difference.
My system is really fast.
-
@maximwaldow
Hi, did you test this with the Guest Profile?
The private window simply use your default profile but save nothing.
I test https://www.techpowerup.com/ myself and it need 14 seconds with Edge, this is a page issue.
Please post some other links for us to test.
-
@mib2berlin
Hi,
how do you measure the load timings?
I think you're on the right track. There are complex websites which load instantly like dailymail.co.uk other like techpowerup differ seemingly on how many hits.
So it's maybe server related. I had that idea but dismissed it.
Thank you for this hint.
-
@maximwaldow
I use Page Load Time:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/page-load-time/fploionmjgeclbkemipmkogoaohcdbig?pli=1
I don't know how exact it is but I use it in all Chromium browsers to compare if something like this happen.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
Here's mine, techpowerup now fast.
-
@maximwaldow
Yes, I checked here from Germany and it is really fast at moment, strange.
The domain is registered in Reykjavik but this doesn't mean the server are in Iceland.
-
@mib2berlin
Me too very fast currently.
Here dailymail.
[Bei mir auch gerade extrem schneller Webseitenaufbau. Unterseekabel?]
-
@maximwaldow said in [Solved-Unsolved] Very Slow Image and Website Loading: Vivaldi 7.0.3495.6:
techpowerup
Fast for me.
-
Slow access could be routing problems of its provider cdn77.com back to user location.
I see in evening such trouble with some other sites (like vivaldi.net) when i was connected over Deutsche Telekom, the back route is very bad.
-
@DoctorG
Just testing with VPN on. Ultra fast. All websites are loading instantly.
Might be it's a telekom issue. This braking effect is happening for weeks now.
-
@maximwaldow I guess speed depends where the VPN server is located and where you live (some countries have slow interlink connections, surveillance, filtered content by Internet Access Provider).
Good when a VPN is a solution for you.
-
Here dailymail.co.uk via VPN again. Like you've alluded to maybe telekom is filtering ...
-
@maximwaldow Could be the response takes longer as there is bad connection from UK to your country. Or your internet access line is overloaded by other internet users nearby. I do not know.
-
@DoctorG
No it's clearly faster than before. Look at the loading time of dailymail some posts above.