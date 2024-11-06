Import Contacts from Yahoo Mail
Just synchronized my Yahoo Mail account but no contacts seen in Vivaldi contacts. Is there anyway to import my contacts from vCard or CSV file ?
Vivaldi help, says "Click on Import on the menu above the contact view" but I can't see any button labeled import"
@Alex5 Vivaldi should generate the contact list from the emails. Is your contact list empty or are you missing certain ones?
@WildEnte Completely Empty.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Alex5
Hi, I can confirm this, I use 5 accounts in the client so it is a bit hard to say which contact comes from which account.
I cant find any contact from the Yahoo web contacts in my Vivaldi contacts.
I guess some are duplicates of my Google contacts but many are only in the Yahoo web client.
If I find some time I add Yahoo in a clean profile.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: New account in a clean profile, no contacts.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Alex5
Please report this to the bug tracker, I can confirm it internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Hey! I had a similar issue with importing contacts into Vivaldi. If you don’t see the 'Import' button in the contacts view, try checking for any updates in Vivaldi first, as sometimes new options get added with updates. Also, did you try going through the settings menu under contacts to see if there's an import option hidden there? Let me know if that helps, or if you found another solution!
@ryunyc1 No, there isn't such an option in settings.