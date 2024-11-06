This issue has been solved by updating NordVPN.

This constantly pops up in Vivaldi but there are no issues with Google chrome.

I did clear the cache, cookies and error still keeps coming.

I even tried disabling all extensions. None of it helped.

Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

[CODE]Snapshot created on: 20240721_0818

System:

Kernel: 6.6.11-amd64 [6.6.11-1~mx23ahs] arch: x86_64 bits: 64 compiler: gcc v: 12.2.0

parameters: BOOT_IMAGE=/boot/vmlinuz-6.6.11-amd64 root=UUID=<filter> ro quiet splash

Desktop: KDE Plasma v: 5.27.5 wm: kwin_x11 vt: 7 dm: SDDM Distro: MX-23.4_x64 Libretto August

28 2023 base: Debian GNU/Linux 12 (bookworm)

Machine:

Type: Mini-pc Mobo: N/A model: N/A v: V00 serial: <superuser required> UEFI: American Megatrends

v: 1.14_P4C4M43_EC_0_0_59_AMI date: 01/06/2023

CPU:

Info: model: AMD Ryzen 5 5600U with Radeon Graphics bits: 64 type: MT MCP arch: Zen 3 gen: 4

level: v3 note: check built: 2021-22 process: TSMC n7 (7nm) family: 0x19 (25) model-id: 0x50 (80)

stepping: 0 microcode: 0xA50000C

Topology: cpus: 1x cores: 6 tpc: 2 threads: 12 smt: enabled cache: L1: 384 KiB

desc: d-6x32 KiB; i-6x32 KiB L2: 3 MiB desc: 6x512 KiB L3: 16 MiB desc: 1x16 MiB

Speed (MHz): avg: 1124 high: 2553 min/max: 400/4289 scaling: driver: amd-pstate-epp

governor: powersave cores: 1: 400 2: 400 3: 400 4: 400 5: 1916 6: 1916 7: 400 8: 400 9: 400

10: 1913 11: 2553 12: 2394 bogomips: 55099

Flags: avx avx2 ht lm nx pae sse sse2 sse3 sse4_1 sse4_2 sse4a ssse3 svm

Vulnerabilities:

Type: gather_data_sampling status: Not affected

Type: itlb_multihit status: Not affected

Type: l1tf status: Not affected

Type: mds status: Not affected

Type: meltdown status: Not affected

Type: mmio_stale_data status: Not affected

Type: retbleed status: Not affected

Type: spec_rstack_overflow status: Vulnerable: Safe RET, no microcode

Type: spec_store_bypass mitigation: Speculative Store Bypass disabled via prctl

Type: spectre_v1 mitigation: usercopy/swapgs barriers and __user pointer sanitization

Type: spectre_v2 mitigation: Retpolines, IBPB: conditional, IBRS_FW, STIBP: always-on, RSB

filling, PBRSB-eIBRS: Not affected

Type: srbds status: Not affected

Type: tsx_async_abort status: Not affected

Graphics:

Device-1: AMD Cezanne [Radeon Vega Series / Radeon Mobile Series] driver: amdgpu v: kernel

arch: GCN-5 code: Vega process: GF 14nm built: 2017-20 pcie: gen: 3 speed: 8 GT/s lanes: 16

link-max: gen: 4 speed: 16 GT/s ports: active: DP-1,HDMI-A-1 empty: DP-2,DP-3 bus-ID: 05:00.0

chip-ID: 1002:1638 class-ID: 0300 temp: 50.0 C

Display: x11 server: X.Org v: 1.21.1.7 with: Xwayland v: 22.1.9 compositor: kwin_x11 driver: X:

loaded: amdgpu unloaded: fbdev,modesetting,vesa dri: radeonsi gpu: amdgpu display-ID: :0

screens: 1

Screen-1: 0 s-res: 3840x1080 s-dpi: 96 s-size: 1016x285mm (40.00x11.22")

s-diag: 1055mm (41.54")

Monitor-1: DP-1 mapped: DisplayPort-0 pos: primary,left model: Acer ER320HQ serial: <filter>

built: 2016 res: 1920x1080 hz: 60 dpi: 70 gamma: 1.2 size: 698x393mm (27.48x15.47")

diag: 801mm (31.5") ratio: 16:9 modes: max: 1920x1080 min: 640x480

Monitor-2: HDMI-A-1 mapped: HDMI-A-0 pos: right model: Acer ER320HQ serial: <filter>

built: 2017 res: 1920x1080 hz: 60 dpi: 70 gamma: 1.2 size: 698x393mm (27.48x15.47")

diag: 801mm (31.5") ratio: 16:9 modes: max: 1920x1080 min: 640x480

API: OpenGL v: 4.6 Mesa 24.2.2-1~mx23ahs renderer: AMD Radeon Graphics (radeonsi renoir LLVM

15.0.6 DRM 3.54 6.6.11-amd64) direct-render: Yes

Audio:

Device-1: AMD Renoir Radeon High Definition Audio driver: snd_hda_intel v: kernel bus-ID: 3-1.2:5

pcie: gen: 3 chip-ID: 194f:0103 class-ID: fe01 speed: 8 GT/s lanes: 16 link-max: gen: 4

speed: 16 GT/s bus-ID: 05:00.1 chip-ID: 1002:1637 class-ID: 0403

Device-2: AMD ACP/ACP3X/ACP6x Audio Coprocessor driver: N/A alternate: snd_pci_acp3x,

snd_rn_pci_acp3x, snd_pci_acp5x, snd_pci_acp6x, snd_rpl_pci_acp6x, snd_pci_ps,

snd_sof_amd_rembrandt pcie: gen: 3 speed: 8 GT/s lanes: 16 link-max: gen: 4 speed: 16 GT/s

bus-ID: 05:00.5 chip-ID: 1022:15e2 class-ID: 0480

Device-3: AMD Family 17h/19h HD Audio vendor: Realtek driver: snd_hda_intel v: kernel pcie:

gen: 3 speed: 8 GT/s lanes: 16 link-max: gen: 4 speed: 16 GT/s bus-ID: 05:00.6 chip-ID: 1022:15e3

class-ID: 0403

Device-4: PreSonus Audio AudioBox 1818 VSL type: USB driver: snd-usb-audio

API: ALSA v: k6.6.11-amd64 status: kernel-api tools: alsamixer,amixer

Server-1: JACK v: 1.9.21 status: active tools: jack_control,qjackctl

Server-2: PipeWire v: 1.0.0 status: off with: 1: pipewire-pulse status: off 2: wireplumber

status: off 3: pw-jack type: plugin tools: pw-cat,pw-cli,wpctl

Server-3: PulseAudio v: 16.1 status: active with: pulseaudio-jack type: module

tools: pacat,pactl,pavucontrol,pulsemixer

Network:

Device-1: Realtek RTL8111/8168/8411 PCI Express Gigabit Ethernet driver: r8169 v: kernel pcie:

gen: 1 speed: 2.5 GT/s lanes: 1 port: f000 bus-ID: 02:00.0 chip-ID: 10ec:8168 class-ID: 0200

IF: eth0 state: down mac: <filter>

Device-2: Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 driver: iwlwifi v: kernel modules: wl pcie: gen: 2 speed: 5 GT/s

lanes: 1 bus-ID: 03:00.0 chip-ID: 8086:2723 class-ID: 0280

IF: wlan0 state: up mac: <filter>

Bluetooth:

Device-1: Intel AX200 Bluetooth type: USB driver: btusb v: 0.8 bus-ID: 3-3:3 chip-ID: 8087:0029

class-ID: e001

Report: hciconfig ID: hci0 rfk-id: 1 state: up address: <filter> bt-v: 3.0 lmp-v: 5.2

sub-v: 2184 hci-v: 5.2 rev: 2184

Info: acl-mtu: 1021:4 sco-mtu: 96:6 link-policy: rswitch sniff link-mode: peripheral accept

service-classes: rendering, capturing, object transfer, audio, telephony

Drives:

Local Storage: total: 5.46 TiB used: 1.09 TiB (19.9%)

SMART Message: Unable to run smartctl. Root privileges required.

ID-1: /dev/nvme0n1 maj-min: 259:3 vendor: Silicon Power model: SPCC M.2 PCIe SSD

size: 931.51 GiB block-size: physical: 512 B logical: 512 B speed: 31.6 Gb/s lanes: 4 type: SSD

serial: <filter> rev: VC2S038D temp: 59.9 C scheme: GPT

ID-2: /dev/nvme1n1 maj-min: 259:0 vendor: Crucial model: CT1000P3SSD8 size: 931.51 GiB

block-size: physical: 512 B logical: 512 B speed: 31.6 Gb/s lanes: 4 type: SSD serial: <filter>

rev: P9CR30A temp: 49.9 C scheme: GPT

ID-3: /dev/sda maj-min: 8:0 type: USB vendor: Samsung model: SSD 860 QVO 1TB size: 931.51 GiB

block-size: physical: 4096 B logical: 512 B type: SSD serial: <filter> rev: 4101 scheme: GPT

SMART Message: Unknown USB bridge. Flash drive/Unsupported enclosure?

ID-4: /dev/sdb maj-min: 8:16 type: USB vendor: Crucial model: CT1000BX 500SSD1 size: 931.51 GiB

block-size: physical: 4096 B logical: 512 B type: SSD serial: <filter> rev: 4101 scheme: GPT

SMART Message: Unknown USB bridge. Flash drive/Unsupported enclosure?

ID-5: /dev/sdc maj-min: 8:32 type: USB vendor: Crucial model: CT1000MX 500SSD1 size: 931.51 GiB

block-size: physical: 4096 B logical: 512 B type: SSD serial: <filter> rev: 4101 scheme: GPT

SMART Message: Unknown USB bridge. Flash drive/Unsupported enclosure?

ID-6: /dev/sdd maj-min: 8:48 type: USB vendor: Realtek model: RTL9210B-CG size: 931.51 GiB

block-size: physical: 512 B logical: 512 B type: N/A serial: <filter> rev: 1.00 scheme: MBR

Partition:

ID-1: / raw-size: 488.28 GiB size: 479.55 GiB (98.21%) used: 113.29 GiB (23.6%) fs: ext4

dev: /dev/nvme0n1p4 maj-min: 259:7

ID-2: /boot/efi raw-size: 100 MiB size: 96 MiB (96.00%) used: 27.1 MiB (28.3%) fs: vfat

dev: /dev/nvme0n1p1 maj-min: 259:4

Swap:

Kernel: swappiness: 15 (default 60) cache-pressure: 100 (default)

ID-1: swap-1 type: file size: 6 GiB used: 0 KiB (0.0%) priority: -2 file: /swap/swap

Sensors:

System Temperatures: cpu: 70.4 C mobo: N/A gpu: amdgpu temp: 52.0 C

Fan Speeds (RPM): N/A

Repos:

Packages: 2940 pm: dpkg pkgs: 2933 libs: 1555 tools: apt,apt-get,aptitude,nala,synaptic pm: rpm

pkgs: 0 pm: flatpak pkgs: 7

No active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list

Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/brave-browser-release.list

1: deb [arch=amd64] https://brave-browser-apt-release.s3.brave.com/ stable main

Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/debian-stable-updates.list

1: deb http://deb.debian.org/debian bookworm-updates main contrib non-free non-free-firmware

Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/debian.list

1: deb http://deb.debian.org/debian bookworm main contrib non-free non-free-firmware

2: deb http://security.debian.org/debian-security bookworm-security main contrib non-free non-free-firmware

Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/google-chrome.list

1: deb [arch=amd64] https://dl.google.com/linux/chrome/deb/ stable main

Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/mx.list

1: deb http://mx.debian.nz/mx/repo/ bookworm main non-free

2: deb http://mx.debian.nz/mx/repo/ bookworm ahs

Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/nordvpn.list

1: deb https://repo.nordvpn.com/deb/nordvpn/debian stable main

Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/spotify.list

1: deb http://repository.spotify.com stable non-free

Active apt repos in: /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.list

1: deb [arch=amd64] https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/ stable main

Info:

Processes: 434 Uptime: 1h 21m wakeups: 2 Memory: 30.76 GiB used: 8.39 GiB (27.3%) Init: SysVinit

v: 3.06 runlevel: 5 default: graphical tool: systemctl Compilers: gcc: 12.2.0 alt: 12

Client: shell wrapper v: 5.2.15-release inxi: 3.3.26

Boot Mode: UEFI[/CODE]