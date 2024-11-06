Oops something went wrong error on youtube
This issue has been solved by updating NordVPN.
This constantly pops up in Vivaldi but there are no issues with Google chrome.
I did clear the cache, cookies and error still keeps coming.
I even tried disabling all extensions. None of it helped.
Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
mib2berlin Soprano
@bk2020
Hi, no ooops here on Vivaldi 7.0 on Opensuse.
Do you use the Vivaldi ad blocker, do you restart Vivaldi after disabling the extensions?
I resolved the issue, it was a NordVPN extension, after update, it's back to normal now.