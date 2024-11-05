Playing with "automatically mark as read" option in settings I found out it immediately change the email status upon clicking. This may not be the desired behavior for all scenarios when the user looks through his mail list, and he might want this status change to be delayed.

In most of the mail client this parameter is adjustable, why it isn't in Vivaldi? Even the old good buggy Outlook client has this parameter



My understanding that Vivaldi mail client must be magnitude better than Outlook, otherwise it has no sense to use it.

I understand this feature was introduced quite recently and is not mature yet, but I propose to improve it even more with the adjustable timeout setting.

Should I create a bug or keep this thread like a feature request?