Hi!

We are using Microsoft 365 as a mail provider at $DAYJOB (outlook.office365.com). After recent updates (currently running Vivaldi 7.0.3495.6 on Linux, but I don't know if the changes is due to the client or the server), the mail client stops updating after a couple of hours. The only solution is to close Vivaldi and restart. There is no visual indication (as far as I can tell) that it no longer is updating the inbox, which means that I don't see new mail until restarting Vivaldi.

I am happy to provide logs, I just don't know which ones to enable.

(On a side note, why isn't this forum listed on https://forum.vivaldi.net? I can't find a way to navigate to this forum except searching for older posts).