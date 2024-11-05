Mail client not reconnecting (Microsoft IMAP)
Hi!
We are using Microsoft 365 as a mail provider at $DAYJOB (outlook.office365.com). After recent updates (currently running Vivaldi 7.0.3495.6 on Linux, but I don't know if the changes is due to the client or the server), the mail client stops updating after a couple of hours. The only solution is to close Vivaldi and restart. There is no visual indication (as far as I can tell) that it no longer is updating the inbox, which means that I don't see new mail until restarting Vivaldi.
I am happy to provide logs, I just don't know which ones to enable.
(On a side note, why isn't this forum listed on https://forum.vivaldi.net? I can't find a way to navigate to this forum except searching for older posts).
mib2berlin Soprano
@nafmo
Hi, you cant use outlook.office365.com accounts in Vivaldi, there is a big thread here in the Mail section.
The Mail section is the second on this page:
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin It's been working fine until very recently, so I don't know why it stopped recently. There was the debacle in November 2022 when Microsoft broke IMAP for two months, so it's very possible the problem is on their end.
As for the forums, here are the categories I see when I go to https://forums.vivaldi.net/ :
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@nafmo
Hm, no idea why you get this page view, open the forum from the main page but the URL is https://forum.vivaldi.net now.
Do you use a bookmark?
This "forums" page should be removed.
I have only a Outlook.de account wich still work, I just read the thread and other users cant even connect to the office365 account.
yojimbo274064400
Consider enabling Settings > Mail > Turn on IMAP Logs in Console.
If status bar is not visible press
Ctrl+
Shift+
Sto toggle its visibility.
When issue next occurs select the envelope icon shown in status bar, then the gear cog icon, and View Log as highlighted in following screenshot:
In DevTools window select Console tab and review logged content for possible cause of issue.
Okay, having it run with debugging enabled overnight, it seems that the connection is kept open (it is sending idle packets and getting responses), it just stops receiving email.
This log excerpt seems to tell me that there is an unread to message to download from Inbox:
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:10:08.855Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] C: W98 SELECT "Inbox" background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:10:09.265Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * 30874 EXISTS background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:10:09.266Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * 0 RECENT background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:10:09.266Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * FLAGS (\Seen \Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Draft $MDNSent) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:10:09.266Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * OK [PERMANENTFLAGS (\Seen \Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Draft $MDNSent)] Permanent flags background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:10:09.267Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * OK [UNSEEN 30822] Is the first unseen message background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:10:09.267Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * OK [UIDVALIDITY 14] UIDVALIDITY value background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:10:09.267Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * OK [UIDNEXT 93858] The next unique identifier value background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:10:09.268Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: W98 OK [READ-WRITE] SELECT completed.
but after running through the incoming folders, it just falls back to idling:
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:10:09.666Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Opening Utkast ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:10:09.667Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] C: W105 SELECT "Utkast" background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:10:09.715Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * 0 EXISTS background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:10:09.716Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * 0 RECENT background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:10:09.716Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * FLAGS (\Seen \Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Draft $MDNSent) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:10:09.716Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * OK [PERMANENTFLAGS (\Seen \Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Draft $MDNSent)] Permanent flags background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:10:09.716Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * OK [UIDVALIDITY 483] UIDVALIDITY value background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:10:09.717Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * OK [UIDNEXT 533] The next unique identifier value background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:10:09.717Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: W105 OK [READ-WRITE] SELECT completed. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:10:10.717Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Client started idling background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:10:10.718Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Entering idle with IDLE background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:10:10.718Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] C: W106 IDLE background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:11:10.719Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Idle terminated background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:11:10.760Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: W106 OK IDLE completed. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:11:11.761Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Client started idling background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:11:11.761Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Entering idle with IDLE background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:11:11.761Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] C: W107 IDLE background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:12:11.762Z][20][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Idle terminated
After closing Vivaldi and restarting, it does fetch the message:
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:18.926Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Connecting to outlook.office365.com : 993 background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:18.927Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Entering state: 1 background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:18.990Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Socket opened, waiting for greeting from the server... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.049Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * OK The Microsoft Exchange IMAP4 service is ready. [TQBNADAAUAAyADgAMABDAEEAMAAwADIANgAuAFMAVwBFAFAAMgA4ADAALgBQAFIATwBEAC4ATwBVAFQATABPAE8ASwAuAEMATwBNAA==] background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.049Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Entering state: 2 background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.049Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Updating capability... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.049Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] C: W1 CAPABILITY background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.060Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * CAPABILITY IMAP4 IMAP4rev1 AUTH=PLAIN AUTH=XOAUTH2 SASL-IR UIDPLUS ID UNSELECT CHILDREN IDLE NAMESPACE LITERAL+ background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.061Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: W1 OK CAPABILITY completed. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.061Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Updating id... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.061Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] C: W2 ID ("name" "(* 23B string *)") background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.072Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * ID ("name" "(* 36B string *)" "version" "15.20") background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.072Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: W2 OK ID completed background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.072Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Server id updated! [object Object] background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.073Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Logging in... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.074Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] C: W3 AUTHENTICATE XOAUTH2 "(* value hidden *)" background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.559Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: W3 OK AUTHENTICATE completed. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.559Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Updating capability... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.559Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] C: W4 CAPABILITY background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.600Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * CAPABILITY IMAP4 IMAP4rev1 AUTH=PLAIN AUTH=XOAUTH2 SASL-IR UIDPLUS MOVE ID UNSELECT CLIENTACCESSRULES CLIENTNETWORKPRESENCELOCATION BACKENDAUTHENTICATE CHILDREN IDLE NAMESPACE LITERAL+ background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.601Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: W4 OK CAPABILITY completed. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.601Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Entering state: 3 background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.601Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Login successful, post-auth capabilites updated! IMAP4,IMAP4REV1,AUTH=PLAIN,AUTH=XOAUTH2,SASL-IR,UIDPLUS,MOVE,ID,UNSELECT,CLIENTACCESSRULES,CLIENTNETWORKPRESENCELOCATION,BACKENDAUTHENTICATE,CHILDREN,IDLE,NAMESPACE,LITERAL+ background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.601Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Connection established, ready to roll! background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.601Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Listing mailboxes...
(...)
background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.734Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Opening Inbox ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:19.734Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] C: W7 SELECT "Inbox" background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:20.160Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * 30875 EXISTS background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:20.161Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * 1 RECENT background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:20.161Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * FLAGS (\Seen \Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Draft $MDNSent) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:20.162Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * OK [PERMANENTFLAGS (\Seen \Answered \Flagged \Deleted \Draft $MDNSent)] Permanent flags background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:20.162Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * OK [UNSEEN 30822] Is the first unseen message background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:20.162Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * OK [UIDVALIDITY 14] UIDVALIDITY value background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:20.162Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * OK [UIDNEXT 93861] The next unique identifier value background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:20.162Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: W7 OK [READ-WRITE] SELECT completed. background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:20.163Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Entering state: 4 background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:20.163Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Searching in Inbox ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:20.163Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] C: W8 UID SEARCH ALL background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:20.438Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * SEARCH 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:20.454Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] Fetching messages 93858 from Inbox ... background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:20.455Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] C: W9 UID FETCH 93858 (UID BODYSTRUCTURE FLAGS ENVELOPE BODY.PEEK[HEADER.FIELDS (REFERENCES LIST-ID X-MICROSOFT-ORIGINAL-MESSAGE-ID FROM LIST-POST)]) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:20.551Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: * 30875 FETCH (UID 93858 (...redacted...) background-bundle.js:1 [DEBUG][2024-11-06T07:25:20.579Z][1][[email protected]][outlook.office365.com] S: W9 OK FETCH completed.
(unredacted logs are available if any of the email developers want a copy)
yojimbo274064400
In reviewing your log output I tried replicating issue and also found that received messages were not always fetched nor did the logs indicate the presences of new messages on server — in my case leaving Vivaldi running did eventually result in the new messages being fetched or manually checking for new messages; a restart of Vivaldi was not required and issue lasts for minutes at a time, not hours.
FWIW though Vivaldi's logs indicated the IMAP server was not communicating the arrival of new messages I found setting up the same Outlook account in Thunderbird and monitoring the delivery of messages strongly suggested there is an issue in Vivaldi, i.e. Thunderbird fetched every message soon after it was sent.
Consider raising a bug report for this issue here, Report a Bug | Vivaldi Browser and post resulting VB reference here.
OK, filed as VB-111437 (with a reference back to this thread).