"Sessions" - useless and full of bugs
Today I used "saved sessions" for the first time.
Everything seemed to be correct - 149 tabs in 1 window in 10 workspaces.
I opened them (I thought there would be some "session restore").
But Vivaldi has become a mess! Workspaces have multiplied (and each has a different number of tabs!). Also the number of open tabs is about twice as big.
It was impossible to organize it.
I restored the Session directory from a backup. And I see that copying this directory is the only sensible option on the "snapshop".
"Sessions" is simply one big mistake and lacks logic in its operation.
And now I see that it saved me an automatic session with... 538 tabs :D.
I think it's time to look for a new browser, because I don't see any progress here.
mib2berlin Soprano
@radpopl
Hi, I an save 1000 tabs in 30 workspaces and open it later without issues, even on a different system.
I guess something is wrong with your Vivaldi, I guess the user profile is broken.
Did you downgrade Vivaldi at some point?
Which other browser can save sessions?
@mib2berlin I have never downgraded.
So how do I save a session (but this is probably what it does correctly) to restore it again and replace the current session in its entirety. Without duplicating workspaces?
And I think every browser has session saving.
- Session Buddy plugin.
- Sessions folder backup
Both methods are better than the one built into Vivaldi for now. And the second one is a 100% snapshot. Working!