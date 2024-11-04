Today I used "saved sessions" for the first time.

Everything seemed to be correct - 149 tabs in 1 window in 10 workspaces.

I opened them (I thought there would be some "session restore").

But Vivaldi has become a mess! Workspaces have multiplied (and each has a different number of tabs!). Also the number of open tabs is about twice as big.

It was impossible to organize it.

I restored the Session directory from a backup. And I see that copying this directory is the only sensible option on the "snapshop".

"Sessions" is simply one big mistake and lacks logic in its operation.

And now I see that it saved me an automatic session with... 538 tabs :D.

I think it's time to look for a new browser, because I don't see any progress here.