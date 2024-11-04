WebSerial not working on Version 7
WebSerial is now not working. It worked 'out of the box' on V6 up to 6.9.3447.37 on Windows 10
( I will also test on MacOS as a Chromium based browser should include WebSerial - Safari does not)
On V7.0.3495 web serial does not work. I see a security setting to Allow Serial Ports but that can't be set to Allow. Web Serial by design has to Ask for port access.
Am I missing something?
Ted
@tfcroft4 Thanks for asking and telling.
Showing "Allow" in dropdown of Settings / Privacy / Website Permissions is a bug.
I will report that to internal devs.
My bug report:
VB-111287 "Some Website Permissions have Allow in dropdown where they shouldn't"
Interesting, in internal Vivaldi page chrome://settings/content/serialPorts we have only two permissions which can be set, in vivaldi://settings/privacy/ → Global Permissions → Serial Port there are three in the dropdown!
FlyingEaglE
I have the same problem, I installed now Chrome, and there it works perfect.
In former times it worked well in Vivaldi.
I looked at the settings, I reset the settings for serials.
I think it is a Vivaldi problem.
PS: Also I have a big lag from time to time using the browser.
I guess or suspect that Javascript and/or videos could be a cause.
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
Überarbeitung 46177f82db4977c295fe8a3bdecb6a552df0838d
Betriebssystem Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4391)
JavaScript V8 13.0.245.18
User-Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/130.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Befehlszeile "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --enable-features=ParallelDownloading --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Ausführbarer Pfad C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
@FlyingEaglE said in WebSerial not working on Version 7:
PS: Also I have a big lag from time to time using the browser.
I guess or suspect that Javascript and/or videos could be a cause.
Please open a extra thread for this unrelated issue.
@FlyingEaglE said in WebSerial not working on Version 7:
I have the same problem
Which problem?
No showing a popup for serial ports?
WebSerial not connecting?
Global Permission settings?
FlyingEaglE
@DoctorG I have the same problem that the dialog doesn't appears. Specially at web.esphome.io to program ESP-Devices.
In former versions of Vivaldi it appears.
I tried Chrome the other day on the same machine and it worked well.
I saw a list of serials with permissions, I deleted them in hope that the problem is solved - I reset the settings for serial as well.
Actually I can not access the serials nor the dialog appears.
@FlyingEaglE i found in internal bug tracker this bug:
VB-111198 "Can't use web serial in latest Vivaldi" - confirmed, no developer assigned.
In meantime i suggest an other browser for the task with need of serial port management.
FlyingEaglE
To complete ...
Vivaldi:
Settings:
Webpage:
Device-Manager:
Chrome:
Is there a place where bugs are tracked that end-users like myself can stay updated on it?
@mudpoet said in WebSerial not working on Version 7:
Is there a place where bugs are tracked
No, the bugtracker is not available for public.
But you can ask me from time to time, i am a internal bug tester.
⇒ ask with bug number (only for bug status!).
If you need to discuss why a bug was not fixed, closed or something else, please open a extra thread.
-
@DoctorG said in WebSerial not working on Version 7:
VB-111287 "Some Website Permissions have Allow in dropdown where they shouldn't"
Fixed in 7.0!
@FlyingEaglE @mudpoet @tfcroft4 Can you tell what is still wrong for you now with current 7.0 Stable or 7.1 Snapshot?
Is it the issue where the popup to select devices is not shown?
Or is the popup for devices shown but you get no connection?
FlyingEaglE
@DoctorG
https://web.esphome.io
I got directly by clicking on Connect, no List of Serials nothing.
Vivaldi 7.0.3495.15 (Stable channel) (64-Bit) Überarbeitung 2cd8ae09bb5a6e10689b472f6f28cd66789cc6b3 Betriebssystem Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.4460) JavaScript V8 13.0.245.18
On Chrome I got the expected behaviour.
Chrome ist auf dem neuesten Stand Version 131.0.6778.70 (Offizieller Build) (64-Bit)
@FlyingEaglE Ah, ok.
That issue is still unfixed.
VB-111198 "Can't use web serial in latest Vivaldi" – Confirmed, no dev assigned.
oXiVanisher
I have the same issue. Serial is not working (the popup to choose a device is not opening). I tried several pages which use this feature with different devices on different systems (all Windows).