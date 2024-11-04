The browser does not display the page until it has fully loaded in the background
Please tell me how to change the extremely inconvenient behavior of the browser: the browser does not display the loading page until it is fully loaded, including all the images on the page? How to make the browser first display the page with the text and then load all the images on it. Lazy loading of images on the site is activated.
Also, question 2, how to activate periodic background cache cleaning in the browser? The browser works for many hours, and if you do not manually clear the cache in it, it takes a very long time to load sites.
@mib2berlin thank you for your reply. I was able to configure the browser so that it does not slow down. The problem was in the built-in browser tracking and ad blockers. They work slowly. I installed the uBlock Origin add-on, its work is not so slow. Disabling the following options in the browser settings solved the problem:
P.S. The site you asked about is my site: a108.net
@Zero108
This page load extrem slow with any browser, I don't think it is a good idea to disable these settings.
It check pages on Google servers anonym if pages are evil.
WebRTC enabled should load pages faster.
This is not the Vivaldi ad blocker.
Anyway, if it work for you and you know where you surf the web it is maybe OK.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin the page loaded within 5 sec in Tor browser and the same in Vivaldi in this case.