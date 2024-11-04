Please tell me how to change the extremely inconvenient behavior of the browser: the browser does not display the loading page until it is fully loaded, including all the images on the page? How to make the browser first display the page with the text and then load all the images on it. Lazy loading of images on the site is activated.

Also, question 2, how to activate periodic background cache cleaning in the browser? The browser works for many hours, and if you do not manually clear the cache in it, it takes a very long time to load sites.