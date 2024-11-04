Why No Last Name Field In Save and Fill Addresses?
Hi, I notice in the Privacy Settings where the user can save name & address information for auto-filling, It only has a field for NAME:
I have been on many websites where the first and last names are 2 separate fields. Is this by purpose, or can we give the user and option in the future to have an input for First and Last name?
Thanks
Artie
@artvaldi I use notes for this. It is much more flexible. The Menu Key will bring up the context menu in text edit fields. Then a few access keys to enter the desired note.
@Pesala Nice idea!
Even using
&as accelerator works in case two items start with the same letter and you don't want to select or press the key again. It just does not look good and is not described in Vivaldi/help.
@Pesala
Hello Pesala, nice workaround, however, this would require inserting information in one field at a time, am I correct?
Where the auto-fill will fill all fields at once.
However, I do see using the NOTES method to fill that one missing Last Name field as a quick option to fill, but at that point, I might as well type the last name.
Thanks for the helpful info. It would be more convenient for most users, I believe, to just add that missing last name field to the auto-fill address section.
@artvaldi said in Why No Last Name Field In Save and Fill Addresses?:
However, I do see using the NOTES method to fill that one missing Last Name field as a quick option to fill, but at that point, I might as well type the last name.
You just need another note. Instead of Name: have one for First Name and one for Full Name. You could have a note for Surname too if you need one. I just have a single note for Name & Address, which enter my full name, full address with postcode, and my home phone number. Just design your notes to suit your needs since forms do not follow a fixed standard.
@artvaldi BTW Can you see the Save and Cancel buttons when the open the dialog? On my system, with UI Zoom set to 100% the buttons are cropped at the bottom of the dialog.
I submitted a bug report:
VB-111335 Add Address Dialog too Small to Show Save and Cancel Buttons
@Pesala
Hello Pesala, Thanks for the additional info. I will try these methods. It is not that critical for me to just fill in the Last name. Some Forms on the internet will have the name as one, and some will have First and Last name fields.
So, I can get by with the way Vivaldi is setup for now. The only concern I have is that vivaldi can be setup to emulate Chrome or Edge. These 2 browser platforms do allow that added field for Last Name if needed separate from First Name. As I stated earlier, some forms on particular websites are different, so it is not a major issue. I just wish this form-filling on Vivaldi would emulate the other 2 browsers I mentioned when it comes to that particular name field entries.
I love Vivaldi, and just want to help, hopefully, suggest when I believe some areas can be improved. I guess I am trying to state, why use two features of the program to complete one action that most form-fillers normally do in one feature?
But, no griping, I like Vivaldi and just hope this is something can be added in the Form-Filler in the future as an improvement.
Thank you Pesala, your information and help, it is much appreciated on this question!
@artvaldi No, in Chromium core for addresses there is only one field and Vivaldi uses the core.
But Vivaldi splits Name into Firstname and Lastname to fill forms.
I tested this at https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Attributes/autocomplete
A rule (perhaps dependand on language!) is used to break a name into is pieces:
name
The field expects the value to be a person's full name. Using name rather than breaking the name down into its components is generally preferred because it avoids dealing with the wide diversity of human names and how they are structured; however, you can use the following autocomplete values if you do need to break the name down into its components:
honorific-prefix
The prefix or title, such as "Mrs.", "Mr.", "Miss", "Ms.", "Dr.", or "Mlle.".
given-name
The given (or "first") name.
additional-name
The middle name.
family-name
The family (or "last") name.
honorific-suffix
The suffix, such as "Jr.", "B.Sc.", "PhD.", "MBASW", or "IV".
nickname
A nickname or handle.
— https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/HTML/Attributes/autocomplete#name