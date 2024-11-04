@Pesala

Hello Pesala, Thanks for the additional info. I will try these methods. It is not that critical for me to just fill in the Last name. Some Forms on the internet will have the name as one, and some will have First and Last name fields.

So, I can get by with the way Vivaldi is setup for now. The only concern I have is that vivaldi can be setup to emulate Chrome or Edge. These 2 browser platforms do allow that added field for Last Name if needed separate from First Name. As I stated earlier, some forms on particular websites are different, so it is not a major issue. I just wish this form-filling on Vivaldi would emulate the other 2 browsers I mentioned when it comes to that particular name field entries.

I love Vivaldi, and just want to help, hopefully, suggest when I believe some areas can be improved. I guess I am trying to state, why use two features of the program to complete one action that most form-fillers normally do in one feature?

But, no griping, I like Vivaldi and just hope this is something can be added in the Form-Filler in the future as an improvement.

Thank you Pesala, your information and help, it is much appreciated on this question!