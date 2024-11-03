Can't reopen closed tabs
I accidentally closed a tab I didn't mean to close, so I opened up the Tab List, swiped right to the Closed Tabs section (the trash can), and I see my just-closed tab there. However, when I tap on that tab (or long-press and select "Open in new tab")... nothing happens. Or, more specifically, Vivaldi just goes back to one of my still open tabs and doesn't re-open that closed one. My closed tab is still there on that Closed Tabs list... I can look, but I can't touch lol.
I filed a bug report about this, but the bug report page also asked about creating a forum post here, so here it is! The bug is VAB-10349.
I'm on a Samsung Galaxy S22+.
Edit: "bug report", not "big report". Unsure if that was auto correct or me fat-fingering it lol
mib2berlin Soprano
@JaykeBird
Hi, it exactly do what is should for me, specs in my signature, on 7.0.3505.18 Stable.
I will check the report but we have to wait if other users can reproduce it.
I just closed and restarted the app, and now it seems to be functioning correctly. Still not sure why it wasn't working before.
So at least if it does occur again, there's a solution there.
mib2berlin Soprano
@JaykeBird
OK, thanks for the feedback, I'll leave the report open for now.
If other testers/developers could not reproduce it it will be closed anyway.
Cheers, mib
anttinissinen
@mib2berlin for me with Vivaldi 7.0.3505.47 on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra it happens that closed tab restore works for a while after every restart of application. But if waiting for next day or few days, not sure about exactly how long it takes to break but more than few hours, it stops working and closed tab just doesn't appear.