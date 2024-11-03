I accidentally closed a tab I didn't mean to close, so I opened up the Tab List, swiped right to the Closed Tabs section (the trash can), and I see my just-closed tab there. However, when I tap on that tab (or long-press and select "Open in new tab")... nothing happens. Or, more specifically, Vivaldi just goes back to one of my still open tabs and doesn't re-open that closed one. My closed tab is still there on that Closed Tabs list... I can look, but I can't touch lol.

I filed a bug report about this, but the bug report page also asked about creating a forum post here, so here it is! The bug is VAB-10349.

I'm on a Samsung Galaxy S22+.

Edit: "bug report", not "big report". Unsure if that was auto correct or me fat-fingering it lol