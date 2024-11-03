Suddenly I can no longer access my Vivaldi email account. Not on my phone, laptop or through any browser. I can only log into the Vivaldi browser for syncing, but not checking the Vivaldi mail. The only message I get, is a yellow square in the bottom right corner saying "Access denied". I had 2FA, so I doubt anyone hacked my account. Login in via my phone's, and laptop's, email client used to work in the beginning though.

Problem: I need to access my email to confirm my login attempts in another service.

Any ideas? Am I not reputable enough?