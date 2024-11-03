Access no more!
-
Suddenly I can no longer access my Vivaldi email account. Not on my phone, laptop or through any browser. I can only log into the Vivaldi browser for syncing, but not checking the Vivaldi mail. The only message I get, is a yellow square in the bottom right corner saying "Access denied". I had 2FA, so I doubt anyone hacked my account. Login in via my phone's, and laptop's, email client used to work in the beginning though.
Problem: I need to access my email to confirm my login attempts in another service.
Any ideas? Am I not reputable enough?
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@espenas Your Forum profile indicates you joined six hours ago.
If you had access to Vivaldi Webmail prior to joining the Forum and had not accessed it in quite some time, then it is likely subject to the new procedure, effective 4 May 2023, which can be viewed here, if the Webmail account was not suspended or revoked for any violation of the Terms of Use or Community Code of Conduct.
If you did not access Vivaldi Webmail prior to joining the Forum, your account would be new, then you are subject to the new procedure.
-
AAyespy moved this topic from Mail
-
@espenas Read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/account/inactive-accounts/#:~:text=We encourage people to actively,removed due to prolonged inactivity.
How long have you had/been using Vivaldi WebMail? How often have you been using it? You've never accessed the forum before today, so one has to consider the possibility that your webmail (if you actually had access to it) was removed for inactivity.
-
I used to be able to check my Vivaldi mail a couple of weeks ago. That was before I joined this forum.
Seems like my email has been deactivated. Will it reactivate somehow? Any steps I can take?
-