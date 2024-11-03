Hello,

This is probably a very weird problem, but my Vivaldi install on my PC is experiencing a very weird behavior with Google sites. Any time I try to open a Google search site, it takes at least 15s for the sideload to work.

As you can see in the network inspector screenshot it's reproducible and it's always nearly the same 15.5s (which makes me thing of a timeout somewhere).

I can not reproduce this on my other PCs running Vivaldi, but I was able to reproduce it with a new profile on the PC having the problem. I have not yet deleted my profile and re-synced everything to see if that fixes the profile, due to the pain of all the mails being lost on that.

Does anyone have an idea what this could be?

System:

Vivaldi 7.0.3495.10 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Revision 46177f82db4977c295fe8a3bdecb6a552df0838d

OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5011)

JavaScript V8 13.0.245.18

I am running a pi-hole and a firewall, but the issue is reproducible with both of them disabled, and my other systems with the same setup don't show this behavior