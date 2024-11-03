Built-in option to hide vertical panel switcher/panel/toolbar all the time
I just don't really use panels and the only use I have of them is viewing downloads. Right now if I move the download button to toolbar and click it It will leave a vertical panel switcher even if I close it using the same button.
The solution I have now is using a css script from a kind person from this forum https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/89738/remove-vertical-toolbar/12
(Thank You!)
The problem is: 1. It's not built-in. 2. It does not work well when floating panels in panel option is checked.(It will leave a strip of padding for the panel switcher.)
Please consider It.
Pesala Ambassador
@PoudreSnow Save a bookmark to
chrome://downloadsto your bookmark bar.
Or customise the Address Bar, and add the Downloads Popup to that (or another toolbar).
@Pesala Sorry I don't really see the option to display download as a pop-up. If I just drag the icon to address bar It just opens the panel as I said above.(I am on mac version, don't know if that changes anything.) About the bookmark shortcut, I thought about that, but 1.Its not as good as the Vivaldi download manager 2.I can't see the progress at a glance this way.
Besides, after using that css script I also moved the bookmark and history icon to address bar. I think even if I use web panels, if given the choice to put them on the address bar, and I put them there I should be able to hide the panel switcher. Because It is more intuitive than the behavior now - I click a icon but it activates another UI element that I have to hide in some other way than click the icon again.
Pesala Ambassador
@PoudreSnow Right-click on any button on the Address Bar to customise it. Drag the Download Popup icon into the desired position. It is not the same as the Download Panel.
@Pesala
Hm, this just opens the download panel and does not close it completely if you hit again.
Iirc this was different in 6.9, have to check this with my standalone 6.9 on Windows.
Pesala Ambassador
@Pesala
I remember this popup but I cant get it now in 6.9 either.
@Pesala Ohhhhh Thank You!! I found that. I missed It because the icon and text are the same. It would be great if they can add a pop up interface for history and bookmarks too...... Or implement the hide panel switcher option because It would be more flexible.
@Pesala
Same error as @PoudreSnow I take the one from the status bar, thank you.
Cheers, mib