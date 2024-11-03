@Pesala Sorry I don't really see the option to display download as a pop-up. If I just drag the icon to address bar It just opens the panel as I said above.(I am on mac version, don't know if that changes anything.) About the bookmark shortcut, I thought about that, but 1.Its not as good as the Vivaldi download manager 2.I can't see the progress at a glance this way.

Besides, after using that css script I also moved the bookmark and history icon to address bar. I think even if I use web panels, if given the choice to put them on the address bar, and I put them there I should be able to hide the panel switcher. Because It is more intuitive than the behavior now - I click a icon but it activates another UI element that I have to hide in some other way than click the icon again.