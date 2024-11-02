@Pathduck said in Can't change order of panel icons?:

@johntheeditor I believe this is documented here: Move components

To move a component that’s already on the toolbar, hold down the Ctrl / ⌘* key and drag the component to the new location. *On macOS, release the ⌘ key before you release the mouse button.

Thank you for finding this! That seems to be the trick. I've never run across the requirement to release the Command key first in any other application or context, so I'm not surprised I missed it!

@Pathduck said in Can't change order of panel icons?:

You can't move toolbar icons in Guest Windows, as it wouldn't make much sense to do so anyway.

Yes, I was only doing that to follow up on Ayespy's recommendation.

Thanks for your help.