Can't change order of panel icons?
-
When I try to drag a panel icon in the panels bar (while holding the command key), it just snaps back to where it was. It seems that you can't change the position of a panel icon. But why the command-drag highlight at all? Why does it let me start to drag, but then cancel the result?
What am I missing?
-
@johntheeditor Dunno. It just works here on Windows (Ctrl key as opposed to Mac's Cmd key). If you don't let it go in a position where a horizontal line appears showing its intended position, it can snap back.
-
@Ayespy If I drag very slowly and carefully, I can sometimes see a horizontal line — although I can't make it appear consistently. However, it doesn't seem to matter, since the icon snaps back to its old position even when I release the drag while the line is visible.
-
@johntheeditor Do you run any extensions? Have you made any CSS modifications? I'm not seeing this reported on other instances of MacOS
-
@Ayespy The only extensions I'm running are 1Password and AutoplayStopper. I haven't made any other modifications to stock Vivaldi that aren't easily made in Settings.
-
@johntheeditor Maybe try this in a guest profile.
-
@Ayespy In the Guest profile, only four icons display in the panel: Downloads, Windows, and the two default web panels (Social and Help). None are draggable. They don't highlight and don't respond to drag attempts with the Command key.
-
@johntheeditor Weird. I recommend you report a bug, and see if any of the devs or testers can reproduce the problem.
-
@Ayespy Done, thank you. Issue reference VB-111224.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@johntheeditor I believe this is documented here:
Move components
To move a component that’s already on the toolbar, hold down the Ctrl / ⌘* key and drag the component to the new location.
*On macOS, release the ⌘ key before you release the mouse button.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/
You can't move toolbar icons in Guest Windows, as it wouldn't make much sense to do so anyway.
-
@Pathduck said in Can't change order of panel icons?:
@johntheeditor I believe this is documented here:
Move components
To move a component that’s already on the toolbar, hold down the Ctrl / ⌘* key and drag the component to the new location.
*On macOS, release the ⌘ key before you release the mouse button.
Thank you for finding this! That seems to be the trick. I've never run across the requirement to release the Command key first in any other application or context, so I'm not surprised I missed it!
@Pathduck said in Can't change order of panel icons?:
You can't move toolbar icons in Guest Windows, as it wouldn't make much sense to do so anyway.
Yes, I was only doing that to follow up on Ayespy's recommendation.
Thanks for your help.
-
I'd like to amend my bug report to include the solution that was found. Does anyone know if that's possible? I received an acknowledgement of my submitted bug and the issue reference, but no link to view or edit the report.
-
@johntheeditor Just reply to the email that was sent to you giving you the bug number.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@johntheeditor No worries, I already closed the report as "Working as intended"
I don't know why it's so wonky on Macks, don't ask
but no link to view or edit the report.
The bug tracker is not open to the public, but like Ayespy says you can reply to the email with new information (for future reference).