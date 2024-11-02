Roll Back to Previous Version
Is there a way to roll Vivaldi back to the previous version? The latest update broke three extensions that are very important to me. If not, or if there's not a way to get them to work again, I'll have to stop using Vivaldi and go back to Opera.
I've recommended Vivaldi to several people. These extensions are broken for them, too.
mib2berlin Soprano
@DennisG
Hi, rollback is not recommended, you possible break your user profile. Many changes in Vivaldi and the step from Chromium 128 to 130.
Many users do this and work further happily but if you get unexpected errors, crashes nobody can help you.
You can try to disable the extensions or even reinstall them and restart Vivaldi.
Enable/install the extensions again.
Some users report extensions work magically after this.
At your risk:
Archive
Cheers, mib
Reinstalling them is a lot of work. One allows you to add your own CSS to a website, which I need to make the websites usable because of vision issues. I have a lot of custom CSS in the extension and to do it all over again would be a major pain.
Another allows me to program text snippets I can use at the push of a button to insert text into various forms. Again, a lot of work to redo all that.
The third allows me to bypass blocks on news sites. There's nothing else like it. I love being able to customize Vivaldi, but I need these extensions.
It seems like every time there's an update something breaks or the performance suffers. Sometimes I have to restart Vivaldi 3-4 times before it will fully open. Seems like it's turning into bloatware.
mib2berlin Soprano
@DennisG
I understand, just try to disable them and restart, then enable can help in some cases.
I use only Violentmonkey and ScriptRunner and they still work.
Chrome extensions are developed for Chrome, no developer test this in Vivaldi.
In my experience for Years Chrome extensions cause 80% of all issues in Vivaldi.
Just a few examples:
"Minimal Theme for Twitter/X" Delete user Data
"Canvas Fingerprint Defender" Inconsistent colours
"JustBlock Security" mess up other extensions
"NordVPN" break tab hibernate.
"Youtube Extensions" can break Vivaldi
I cant reproduce any of your issues running 12 Vivaldi installs on Windows 11 and Linux.
Backup your User Data folder on Windows or .config/vivaldi on Linux, downgrade and test this for some time.
Don't forget to disable auto update on Windows or you are on 7.0 in a minute again.
Stuck at 6.9 forever is not a solution anyway.
That worked! All three are working again. Thank you so much!! I won't forget that little trick. Hopefully.
Have a great day.