@mib2berlin

Reinstalling them is a lot of work. One allows you to add your own CSS to a website, which I need to make the websites usable because of vision issues. I have a lot of custom CSS in the extension and to do it all over again would be a major pain.

Another allows me to program text snippets I can use at the push of a button to insert text into various forms. Again, a lot of work to redo all that.

The third allows me to bypass blocks on news sites. There's nothing else like it. I love being able to customize Vivaldi, but I need these extensions.

It seems like every time there's an update something breaks or the performance suffers. Sometimes I have to restart Vivaldi 3-4 times before it will fully open. Seems like it's turning into bloatware.