@jknrawle

Hi, the Adobe plug-in crash for me after second download, dead bird tab crash.

You can see this if you use middle mouse click on a PDF link to open the download in a new tab.

As many Chrome extensions doesn't work in Vivaldi I fear you cant use it. The extensions developers don't test in Vivaldi but an extension should not crash Vivaldi, if you like report it to the bug tracker, I can confirm internally.

For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs

Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).

Add your vivaldi.net username, please.

On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.

Cheers, mib

EDIT: Check if you got Crash Logs, you can upload them in reply of the confirmation mail of your report.