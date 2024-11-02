Download via Adobe takes forever
In the last week, downloading pdfs from website via Vivaldi browser with Adobe extension has had a 10% success rate, i.e. 1 document in 10 downloads successfully. I copy and paste the same download link into Chrome and it immediately downloads every time.
Pesala Ambassador
@jknrawle No such problem here. Even a large PDF downloads in seconds.
Is this all PDF files, or only on one site? Do you have the PDF plugin enabled, or do you download PDF files to a folder?
@Pesala thanks for responding. It is more than one site and yes, I use the Adobe plug-in.
mib2berlin Soprano
@jknrawle
Hi, the Adobe plug-in crash for me after second download, dead bird tab crash.
You can see this if you use middle mouse click on a PDF link to open the download in a new tab.
As many Chrome extensions doesn't work in Vivaldi I fear you cant use it. The extensions developers don't test in Vivaldi but an extension should not crash Vivaldi, if you like report it to the bug tracker, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Check if you got Crash Logs, you can upload them in reply of the confirmation mail of your report.
@mib2berlin that is so cool! In all my 25+ years of struggling as a simple browser user, I have never come across a forum where I get immediate responses that demonstrate that someone has actually read and understood my issue and explain what to do in terms that I can understand! THANK YOU!
The bug number is VB-111232.
PS The bug report form forced me to provide one URL where the problem has occurred but there have been multiple URLs with the same problem.
mib2berlin Soprano
@jknrawle
Thank you for the report, confirmed.
I could upload a crash log file, add some tags and a comment.
It's just a user forum, Sopranos like me are volunteer testers and can reach the bug tracker, for example.
We just like to make Vivaldi better, clean bug reports help.
Cheers, mib
Pesala Ambassador
@jknrawle In Settings, Webpages, the PDF Plugin is from Widevine, not Adobe.
mib2berlin Soprano
@jknrawle
Hi again, try to start Vivaldi with the flag
--disable-extensions-http-throttling, you can do this with editing the desktop shortcut of Vivaldi and add it instead of
--disable-extensions
This help for other extensions and a quick test work for me with the Adobe PDF editor too.
@mib2berlin many thanks for taking the time to test this. I have applied your suggested solution and will give it some time to see if has cured the issue. You guys are just great! Thank you!
@Pesala thank you for pointing this out. I am going to try @mib2berlin solution first. If it doesn't work, I will try yours. Thank you so much for taking the time to look into this for me. I can't tell you how impressed I am with this forum! Best regards, Julian