@nandyboy said in Version 7.x has a very UI and usability issue.:

Version 7.x has a very poor : tab stack implementation. I can't figure out which one is a tab stack when multiple windows are open. I generally did not like the floating window option, but for tab stacks, there should be some distinction

Please post a screenshot or explain more.

Which Settings → Tabs do you use for tab stacks?

The "floating window" refers to which feature or UI part?

Then in dark theme, back and forward arrow button have lost the distinction of which one is disabled and which is enabled.

Which theme do you use?

I understand that contrast is not very high with theme Dark.

Dark (original) - Button Left is active and can be clicked, button Right is inactive



I created a new own theme and changed in Settings → Themes → selected theme the foreground and background colour to get more contrast.

Welcome in our Vivaldi Community

Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.

Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.