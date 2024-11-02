Version 7.x has a very UI and usability issue.
-
Version 7.x has a very poor :
- tab stack implementation. I can't figure out which one is a tab stack when multiple windows are open. I generally did not like the floating window option, but for tab stacks, there should be some distinction
- Then in dark theme, back and forward arrow button have lost the distinction of which one is disabled and which is enabled.
Please update this.
-
Pesala Ambassador
- I have no problem telling if the back/forward buttons are enabled/disabled when using the standard Dark Theme
- Try using the Windows Panel, where Tabs in Stacks are displayed as folder tree.
- I have no problem telling if the back/forward buttons are enabled/disabled when using the standard Dark Theme
-
@nandyboy said in Version 7.x has a very UI and usability issue.:
Version 7.x has a very poor :
- tab stack implementation. I can't figure out which one is a tab stack when multiple windows are open. I generally did not like the floating window option, but for tab stacks, there should be some distinction
Please post a screenshot or explain more.
Which Settings → Tabs do you use for tab stacks?
The "floating window" refers to which feature or UI part?
- Then in dark theme, back and forward arrow button have lost the distinction of which one is disabled and which is enabled.
Which theme do you use?
I understand that contrast is not very high with theme Dark.
Dark (original) - Button Left is active and can be clicked, button Right is inactive
I created a new own theme and changed in Settings → Themes → selected theme the foreground and background colour to get more contrast.
Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.