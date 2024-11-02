I'm trying to connect my Outlook account to Vivaldi but every option I try is not working.

First I try to setup with this settings:



I also try to change Connection Security to SSL/TLS (Recommended) - same error as in the screenshot.

Now I use OAuth:

I also tried the information from here:

https://support.microsoft.com/de-de/office/pop-imap-und-smtp-einstellungen-für-outlook-com-d088b986-291d-42b8-9564-9c414e2aa040

I think I tried all possible options but I'm without idea now. Is there any trick how to connect outlook mails to Vivaldi?