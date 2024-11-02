I recently made the switch from Opera to Vivaldi because of its new design among other reasons.

Still, I want to give my impression what I'm missing from Opera where it, IMHO is probably really better than Vivaldi, where the latter might be enhanced and bettered.

The sidebar in Opera does a better job for me, except for the fact that you can't have customized ones:

Overall the sidebar seems to work more stable and is more intuitive in my eyes. Also the mediaplayer function is much more enhancend than creating a shortcut in Vivaldi for let's say Spotify. That the panel can be drawn almost to 80% of the screen whereas it is limited in Vivaldi by only a bit more than half the screen is a drawback.

I'm missing automatic picture-in-picture mode as well. Don't know if it can be enabled in Vivaldi.

The screenshot feature in Opera is much more enhanced as you can edit your screenshots there as well.

Aria - the AI chatbot - gives me much(!) better translations than Lingavex in Vivaldi, unfortunately. And I'm missing Aria a bit generally so I will keep Opera installed at least on my private machine.

A feature like Flow would be handy. I think, that Notes might be considered an aquivalent for it.

Although I haven't used it lately, the new Opera One R2 has got a spiltscreen feature (unfortunately limited to only two sites). But it's very easy to use: Simply draw one tab into the one open. And voila, you have it. It's a bit more complicated when using Vivaldi.

I'm still a bit torn between, as some of Opera's features are more appealing to me than Vivaldi's. The iOS app also is less cluttered than Vivaldi. And when I have customized Vivaldi to my liking it looks very much like Opera.

My other main reason for choosing Vivaldi over Opera are concerns about the latter's ownership and business model. Although I haven't found anything being proved, there's still some uneasiness with me. As far as I know, Vivaldi has way better credentials than Opera (maybe not the browser but the firm behind it).

I hope, you get what I want to say here. I want to give you some impressions about my own experience which may not be peculiar to me only.