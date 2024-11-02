Switch from Opera - what I miss
Leuchte812
I recently made the switch from Opera to Vivaldi because of its new design among other reasons.
Still, I want to give my impression what I'm missing from Opera where it, IMHO is probably really better than Vivaldi, where the latter might be enhanced and bettered.
The sidebar in Opera does a better job for me, except for the fact that you can't have customized ones:
Overall the sidebar seems to work more stable and is more intuitive in my eyes. Also the mediaplayer function is much more enhancend than creating a shortcut in Vivaldi for let's say Spotify. That the panel can be drawn almost to 80% of the screen whereas it is limited in Vivaldi by only a bit more than half the screen is a drawback.
I'm missing automatic picture-in-picture mode as well. Don't know if it can be enabled in Vivaldi.
The screenshot feature in Opera is much more enhanced as you can edit your screenshots there as well.
Aria - the AI chatbot - gives me much(!) better translations than Lingavex in Vivaldi, unfortunately. And I'm missing Aria a bit generally so I will keep Opera installed at least on my private machine.
A feature like Flow would be handy. I think, that Notes might be considered an aquivalent for it.
Although I haven't used it lately, the new Opera One R2 has got a spiltscreen feature (unfortunately limited to only two sites). But it's very easy to use: Simply draw one tab into the one open. And voila, you have it. It's a bit more complicated when using Vivaldi.
I'm still a bit torn between, as some of Opera's features are more appealing to me than Vivaldi's. The iOS app also is less cluttered than Vivaldi. And when I have customized Vivaldi to my liking it looks very much like Opera.
My other main reason for choosing Vivaldi over Opera are concerns about the latter's ownership and business model. Although I haven't found anything being proved, there's still some uneasiness with me. As far as I know, Vivaldi has way better credentials than Opera (maybe not the browser but the firm behind it).
I hope, you get what I want to say here. I want to give you some impressions about my own experience which may not be peculiar to me only.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Leuchte812
Hi, nice insights from a Opera user and welcome to the forum.
Just a few comments:
AI will never come to Vivaldi, there was a clear statement about from the Vivaldi team.
We have about 5000 feature requests in the forum, you can imagine the most of your missing features was already requested.
A user created a page where you can search for existing request and vote for it with the like button in the first post.
For example Media Control:
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=media&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Panel sizing was requested too, iirc.
Check the command chain feature, you can do what no other browser can:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/command-chains/
What possible in Vivaldi using CSS and/or Java script is stunning, example:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/89427/vivaldi-gx-revisited-updated-opera-gx-mod?page=1
Cheers, mib
Leuchte812
@mib2berlin Thank you for your extensive and friendly response. Of course I can create my own shortcuts to Perplexity or ChatGPT in the sidebar. I don't use them so much then. But translating with Aria was a bliss, really good.
Nevertheless I'll try out what my user experience with Vivaldi will be.
I won't do much editing under the hood. I'm more of a educated user but still only a user nonetheless. But I'll try customization as much as it's possible.
For me there's also this aspect, as I pointed to: Using Vivaldi feels better than Opera although I don't question that the people over there who are developing it are decent people. It's more about the owner structure, actually.
But thank you for all these links nevertheless. I'll do my best.
P.S. I am a returning user. Was using Vivaldi from 2018 to 2022
mib2berlin Soprano
@Leuchte812
I forgot, we have some really advanced translators like DeppL or G. Translator but you never know what they do with your text.
Training there AI's?
Lingavex is not so advanced but you know what the Vivaldi team does with your data, nothing.
By the way, I use Google translate in a panel because of the text correction.
Leuchte812
@mib2berlin It's good to have choices. And for me it's not having one or the other, but maybe to use both according to the respective user case.