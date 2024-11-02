Does instant sync open PC or Ipad tabs on mobile ?
I got excited for Vivaldi v7 when I saw the instant sync feature. I understood that feature that I could be browsing on my PC and when I go to my phone I will have the same tabs open on it as I had on my PC. But it seems I have misunderstood and the tabs from the PC are still only visible in the synced tab submenu. And also the synced tabs still take minutes to sync so it's not really instant.
Can anyone please confirm whether tabs on the PC or iPad should automatically pop up on mobile and vice versa?
Thanks whatever the answer Vivaldi is still an awesome browser
mib2berlin Soprano
@dbug2012
Hi and no, instant meant it is much faster than before.
It could take 30 minutes to sync tabs or other data at Vivaldi 6.9.
Testing this again desktop tab to mobile takes a few seconds for me.
To be honest, I don't want Vivaldi to open my 300 desktop tabs on my mobile devices
Cheers, mib
@dbug2012 Vivaldi is not designed to automatically open synced tabs. It is designed to make them available to you, if you wish to access them.
@Ayespy yes