I got excited for Vivaldi v7 when I saw the instant sync feature. I understood that feature that I could be browsing on my PC and when I go to my phone I will have the same tabs open on it as I had on my PC. But it seems I have misunderstood and the tabs from the PC are still only visible in the synced tab submenu. And also the synced tabs still take minutes to sync so it's not really instant.

Can anyone please confirm whether tabs on the PC or iPad should automatically pop up on mobile and vice versa?

Thanks whatever the answer Vivaldi is still an awesome browser