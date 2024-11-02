On Macmini5,1 (Early 2011) MacOS High Sierra 10.13.6 using Vivaldi v6.2.3105+ without any extensions, both of which are the latest versions possible.

Has anyone had any dramas with SoundCloud's page elements being hidden by a white overlay of the webpage when attempting to Like a playing track? This happens either by the keyboard shortcut using "L" or clicking the heart icon at the bottom. As well, the Like isn't preserved, it reverts to the Unlike state. The music will continue playing. It doesn't happen when I remove a Like (Unlike). There are no other shortcuts assigned to "L" in Vivaldi. Until about early October it has worked for as long as I can remember.

On the same Macmini5,1, Like works correctly on Firefox v115+, again latest FF available.

I will add, a similar issue was occurring over the last year on my Macbook Air 2020 M1 running MacOS Sonoma 14.7+ on Vivaldi v6.9+. On that Mac, there wasn't a white overlay hiding SoundCloud page elements, instead it wouldn't retain the Like and renders a temporary modal stating there was an unknown problem. With Vivaldi is v7+, whether the Like is retain or reverted to an Unlike is inconsistent and without a modal indicating failure. Again, no dramas with Firefox v131+ on that Mac.

I realise this could be a SoundCloud issue but I haven't found anyone else having this issue.