Thank you both for your replies!

I did not reinstall windows as part of the 24H2 upgrade. The Windows update facility saw the update available and automatically installed it.

However, something very strange happened...I went back to the laptop without rebooting it about an hour later and lo and behold things worked perfectly now. All of my passwords were still available (even though I had indicated with the error message to delete them and just move on). What I think is happening is that the process that unlocks the keystore takes extra long to start with Windows 11 24H2 for some reason. Once this process starts everything functions as expected. I'm glad I didn't lose any data (I did actually backup my whole profile before doing anything at all, so I could have always just restored later).

So, for those windows users who are having this problem, say "No" to close Vivaldi and preserve your data...and then just wait a little bit before re-opening it (on the order of minutes, although I believe that the exact time is likely to depend on the computer technology and components in use). It's very likely that your data will all be available to you after just a little wait period. I hope this helps someone else.