Address/Tab Bar doesn't go away
-
I've been a long-time user of Vivaldi for multiple devices, but there's been a rather annoying issue that I've been unable to troubleshoot for months.
When I use Vivaldi on my phone (a Samsung Galaxy S22), the address and tab bars do not go away via scrolling. This means that sometimes the formatting of a web page is often off in ways that directly affect my experience -- such as the x button for a popup stuck where the address bar is, forcing me to refresh or exit the page. Messing with the "Show Toolbars While Scrolling" setting hasn't done anything -- it still shows even when that option is turned off. Not even trying a fresh install of the app did anything to help on this front.
Oddly, at this point, it's only my phone suffering this bug -- my tablet (Galaxy Tab S8+) hasn't suffered this since the 7.0 update. I've already submitted a bug report for this, but this was months ago and I want to fix this soon. Has anyone else encountered this problem? And if so, how did you resolve it, if at all?
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Can you find the bug number (VAB-#####) for me, so I could look it up? You'll find it in the email you received after submitting the report.
I tested on a similar Samsung phone just now, though, but could not reproduce the issue.
You could also give the Snapshot version of Vivaldi a go to see if it works there.
-
...Huh. I could've sworn I had submitted a bug report on the matter before this morning, but the only such email I could find was for a separate bug I had. I miss my brain, it was so useful.
I've submitted the bug now, though -- it's VAB-10359
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Thanks for the bug report.
It has been linked to a duplicate bug report that has been confirmed and assigned to a developer. Hopefully they'll have time to look into it soon.
Thank you for you patience!