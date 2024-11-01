I've been a long-time user of Vivaldi for multiple devices, but there's been a rather annoying issue that I've been unable to troubleshoot for months.

When I use Vivaldi on my phone (a Samsung Galaxy S22), the address and tab bars do not go away via scrolling. This means that sometimes the formatting of a web page is often off in ways that directly affect my experience -- such as the x button for a popup stuck where the address bar is, forcing me to refresh or exit the page. Messing with the "Show Toolbars While Scrolling" setting hasn't done anything -- it still shows even when that option is turned off. Not even trying a fresh install of the app did anything to help on this front.

Oddly, at this point, it's only my phone suffering this bug -- my tablet (Galaxy Tab S8+) hasn't suffered this since the 7.0 update. I've already submitted a bug report for this, but this was months ago and I want to fix this soon. Has anyone else encountered this problem? And if so, how did you resolve it, if at all?