I feel like I must be missing something but my search efforts have failed. If I have a pinned tab stack, I can't find a way to add a tab to it.

If the stack is unpinned, drag & drop works (that setting is on).

If the stack is pinned and the new tab is unpinned, I can drag the new tab and the stack highlights, but when I release it the new tab is not added.

If the stack is pinned and the new tab is pinned, then dragging the new tab just results in the tab stack shifting position relative to the new tab.

Selecting the stack and new tab and right clicking doesn't offer any helpful options, either.

What's the trick?