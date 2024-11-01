@SirSaif This warning occurs when you move/access the Vivaldi profile from one user account to another on the same computer (including an OS reinstallation) , or from one machine to another (e.g. by installing Vivaldi on a flash drive that is then used on multiple machines).

The Vivaldi profile (and this apply to all Chromium browsers, like Google Chrome and Edge, too) protect some data and settings (like stored passwords and cookies) from access by other users on the machine, or if they are moved to a different machine, using an encryption key that is protected by your computer account password (the functionality is part of at least Windows and Mac OSes, and IIRC there is an equivalent functionality for Linux).

This warning is displayed when Vivaldi, during startup, realizes that the encryption keys that are in use for the current account does not match the encryption key used to originally encrypt the encrypted profile files. Continuing past the warning will cause the currently stored data to be deleted because they will be overwritten. The only safe option is to exit, and move the data back to the original machine and user account.

This warning was added by Vivaldi to help users avoid a dataloss especially if they accidentally moved the profile to another computer.

For more information see https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/decryption-failed-risk-of-data-loss-error-dialog-on-startup/ .