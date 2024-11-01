Default encryption Settings are criminal act.
-
Why Vivaldi browser has default encryption setting activated? It didn't gave me any option at installation and start up. now it is damaging my files on my computers drives? What the hell is this? I shall sue your company for this illegal criminal action.
-
“Decryption Failed: Risk of Data Loss” error dialog on startup
Can someone please tell me what kind of cyber criminal law shall be applied on such scam and spam activities?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@SirSaif
Hi, nobody ever reported such an issue here or in the bug tracker.
All Chromium browser does this, this is the standard behave to encrypt your passwords in Vivaldi using the Windows encryption system.
-
I don't want any kind of encryption setting at all. Please remove all type of encryption settings from my vivaldi browser installed on my computer. Or please tell me easy and straightforward method to remove all such settings. Thanks in advance.
-
I am searching for encryption settings in the settings of the browser and in security and privacy. It is not there. in fact it is not anywhere in the browser. Is vivaldi browser company using this to steel files from users computers or encrypt them for ransomware? Please be clear why encryption setting are not available to users? So, that people do legal processions accordingly.
-
@SirSaif Vivaldi does not have encryption settings. There is encryption in sync, to prevent anyone (including Vivaldi) from reading any synced data. There is encryption of certain items, like passwords and extension data, which is applied by the OS, not by Vivaldi.
-
@SirSaif This warning occurs when you move/access the Vivaldi profile from one user account to another on the same computer (including an OS reinstallation) , or from one machine to another (e.g. by installing Vivaldi on a flash drive that is then used on multiple machines).
The Vivaldi profile (and this apply to all Chromium browsers, like Google Chrome and Edge, too) protect some data and settings (like stored passwords and cookies) from access by other users on the machine, or if they are moved to a different machine, using an encryption key that is protected by your computer account password (the functionality is part of at least Windows and Mac OSes, and IIRC there is an equivalent functionality for Linux).
This warning is displayed when Vivaldi, during startup, realizes that the encryption keys that are in use for the current account does not match the encryption key used to originally encrypt the encrypted profile files. Continuing past the warning will cause the currently stored data to be deleted because they will be overwritten. The only safe option is to exit, and move the data back to the original machine and user account.
This warning was added by Vivaldi to help users avoid a dataloss especially if they accidentally moved the profile to another computer.
For more information see https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/decryption-failed-risk-of-data-loss-error-dialog-on-startup/ .
-
greenenemy
Maybe the error dialog message should be changed to avoid such misunderstandings in the future.
-
@greenenemy You will only see this warning if you access the profile from a different account than the one it was create in. Different account means A different user on the same machine, moved to a new machine (even if same username), or the OS is reinstalled.
And for reference: If you do that with any (or at least most) other Chromium-based browsers you will NOT be warned, they will happily overwrite all your passwords and cookies and other secured settings and data.
We added this warning, in particular, since many users incorrectly believed that a standalone install of Vivaldi on a flash drive was "portable" and could be moved between different computeres and data would be accessible.
-
greenenemy
@yngve I mean it's great that it's there but could be worded differently for example instead of “Decryption Failed: Risk of Data Loss” maybe “Vivaldi Profile Decryption Failed: Risk of Browser Data Loss” or something like that.
-
@greenenemy Any dialog and text displayed by Vivaldi relates to Vivaldi data and actions, so what the warning concerns (Vivaldi's data and its potential loss) should be obvious. The dialogs cannot give information or warnings about the system it it running on (that is the task of the OS itself).
Specifically mentioning Vivaldi and its actions may be necessary when the dialog appears in conjunction with web site data and web pages, because in such cases one can get confused about who is displaying the dialog.
During launch there is only one source for a diagnostic dialog: Vivaldi.
In this case, Vivaldi informs the user about the very real danger that if they continue to launch Vivaldi they will lose the encrypted data stored in the profile, and that the safe option is to close Vivaldi without completing the launch. They can then search our help files and discover the reason why they the warning was displayed.
As mentioned, this will only occur if very specific advanced actions are taken by the user.