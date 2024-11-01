@oskphilipweiss welcome to the forum!

While this is certainly also a Vivaldi issue because Vivaldi should absolutely support GMail due to its prevalence, it very much is also a GMail issue as GMail ignores standard IMAP conventions and does its own thing. See this page from the Thunderbird team about "GMail Particularities" https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/thunderbird-and-gmail#w_gmails-particularities

Your Gmail labels are shown as folders in Vivaldi because they are actually also folders in GMail. Google chose not to use keywords like everyone else and hide the folder structure in the web interface. So everyone needs to make sense of the many copies GMail creates when it "labels" an email by placing it in the respective folder.

-> This is why you see those GMail labels as folders in Vivaldi's custom folder view.

If you wanted to give this another go, you can rearrange the order of the categories in the panel and e.g. move the accounts section to the top.

@oskphilipweiss said in Google Workspace account:

I'm sorry Vivaldi Mail people, but this is waaaay too different of an experience

Understandable and thanks for your feedback. Users shouldn't worry about what's going on under the hood - you are correct to assume that Vivaldi should show you GMail labels under the Vivaldi Labels section. It's just a huge effort for the Vivaldi team to implement the special treatment for GMail.