Web pages not loading.
Help please, since updating to Vivaldi 7, web pages are very slow to load & in some cases dont load at all, -- *** took too long to respond - can anyone advise on cause please. I have closed Vivaldi & re-instated but made no difference at all. Nigel L
@nigelandsue Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
You can try to clear Browser Cache: hit Ctrl+Shift+Del, select range "All Time", untick all, tick "Cache", confirm with button "Delete".
I guess Antivirus / Internet Security tool, Vivaldi Ad/Tracker Blocker or other extension can cause such slow loading.
mib2berlin Soprano
@nigelandsue
Hi, it happen sometimes after an update of Vivaldi a security software block/slowdown .
Do you use one?
mib2berlin Soprano
@nigelandsue
Hi, I asked for security software?
Hi mib2berlin, I am running on Microsoft Defender only, I have just tried loading www.gmx.co.uk -- on -- Brave + Duckduckgo + Edge & they all load straight away, so it must be something on Vivaldi that is causing the problem. I am not super techi so i may be missing something somewhere ? I have cleared cookies etc, but no difference. I have allowed all cookies on gmx.co.uk - the main page loaded, but still timing out on log-in page.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@nigelandsue Are you logged in or out of the site?
The difference could be important, since a logged in user might be redirected to other parts of the service.
You might also want to check what your tracker/adblock configuration is, and whether that affects the loading.
It could also be of interest if the "too long" error you are getting is a Vivaldi/Chromium error, or from the site. IOW was it an error like the one below, or something else?
@nigelandsue When you are on the GMX site, please click on shield in address field, switch Vivaldi Blocker to "Tracker only" or "No Blocking"
The page should be reloaded and give you all content.
@nigelandsue Try Guest Profile and tell if that works.
@nigelandsue I wrote to try without extensions some days ago at https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/791270
Congrats, you found that extension caused it.