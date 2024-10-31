Hi Vivaldi Support Team,

I wanted to report a minor compatibility issue I’ve encountered with Crunchyroll while using Vivaldi's built-in tracker and ad-blocking features. It seems that Crunchyroll has recently started detecting and blocking video playback unless I completely disable the browser’s ad and tracker blockers. To troubleshoot, I made sure to disable all other extensions, but the issue persists unless I turn off all blocking settings directly from Vivaldi.

I understand that this is likely a low-priority issue, but I’d love to see if it could be investigated for a future update. This would definitely help improve the user experience for those of us who frequently visit Crunchyroll using Vivaldi.

Thanks so much for the continued innovation in the browser, and I appreciate any insight you might have on this!

Best,

William O.