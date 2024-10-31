Issue with Crunchyroll Blocking Vivaldi’s Built-In Tracker & Ad Blocker
-
Hi Vivaldi Support Team,
I wanted to report a minor compatibility issue I’ve encountered with Crunchyroll while using Vivaldi's built-in tracker and ad-blocking features. It seems that Crunchyroll has recently started detecting and blocking video playback unless I completely disable the browser’s ad and tracker blockers. To troubleshoot, I made sure to disable all other extensions, but the issue persists unless I turn off all blocking settings directly from Vivaldi.
I understand that this is likely a low-priority issue, but I’d love to see if it could be investigated for a future update. This would definitely help improve the user experience for those of us who frequently visit Crunchyroll using Vivaldi.
Thanks so much for the continued innovation in the browser, and I appreciate any insight you might have on this!
Best,
William O.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@woquendo
Hi, I have this issue on other pages as well and use uBlock Origin Lite since some time.
The Vivaldi have to put some work on the internal ad blocker and they will.
Cheers, mib
-
Thanks for the comment. Out of curiosity, I tried enabling uBlock Origin Lite, and it seems to be working for me so far.
-
barbudo2005
Said:
I tried enabling uBlock Origin Lite, and it seems to be working for me so far.
Gorhill's Excellence. It could not be otherwise, even if it is Lite.