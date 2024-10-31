7.0 didn't fix my Export Feeds problem, so yesterday afternoon I bit the bullet and uninstalled Vivaldi and then did a clean install. After logging in to my account, I added 2 feeds as a test. And it worked! So I deleted the 2 test feeds, and imported all my feeds (80+) and tried it again. And it worked again! So I'm thinking it's finally fixed.

But this morning, I removed 1 feed I didn't want to follow anymore, and then tried to save the updated list. And it did nothing!! Just like before. I tried running Vivaldi as an administrator, tried a keyboard shortcut, and a command chain. Nothing. The other export commands worked fine, except for Reading List. That won't do anything either. I thought maybe because it was empty, so I put a couple of pages in it and tried again. Still nothing. I don't use Reading List, so it's not a big deal if it doesn't work, unless it helps figure out what's wrong with feeds.

I'm really getting exasperated with this. Especially when I have to redo some of my settings, all my keyboard shortcuts, and my 20+ web panels for nothing. I may even go back to Outlook and Edge .