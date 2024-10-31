Vivaldi 7 not adding PPA in Ubuntu
Title says it all - I've installed Vivaldi 7, but I no longer have the PPA details in the Ubuntu Package Manager. I tried reinstalling following the instructions here https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/manual-setup-vivaldi-linux-repositories/, but no PPA added to the software sources..
Any suggestions anyone?
Nope - tried:
dpkg -i vivaldi-*.deb
and
sudo apt-get -y install ./vivaldi*.deb
and neither add the PPA to sources for Ubuntu 24.10
@draki I checked only for 24.04.1 LTS
est@ute-2:~$ ls -al /etc/apt/sources.list.d/ insgesamt 20 drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 4096 Nov 1 16:51 . drwxr-xr-x 9 root root 4096 Okt 26 16:12 .. -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 386 Okt 26 16:12 ubuntu.sources -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 2552 Apr 24 2024 ubuntu.sources.curtin.orig -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 187 Nov 1 16:51 vivaldi.list test@ute-2:~$ cat /etc/apt/sources.list.d/vivaldi.list ### THIS FILE IS AUTOMATICALLY CONFIGURED ### # You may comment out this entry, but any other modifications may be lost. deb [arch=amd64] https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/ stable main test@ute-2:~$
As you can see Vivaldi deb package has added a repo file!
OK, i try to upgrade my 24.04 LTS to 24.10.
//EDIT: Currently running
sudo do-release-upgrade
I will post more when upgraded to 24.10.
Same as in 22 LTS, repo file is added below /etc/apt/sources.list.d/.
test@ute-2:~$ add-apt-repository --list deb [arch=amd64] https://repo.vivaldi.com/snapshot/deb/ stable main Types: deb URIs: http://de.archive.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ Suites: oracular oracular-updates oracular-backports Components: main restricted universe multiverse Signed-By: /usr/share/keyrings/ubuntu-archive-keyring.gpg Types: deb URIs: http://security.ubuntu.com/ubuntu/ Suites: oracular-security Components: main restricted universe multiverse Signed-By: /usr/share/keyrings/ubuntu-archive-keyring.gpg deb [arch=amd64] https://repo.vivaldi.com/stable/deb/ stable main
What is that? How do i start it?
There are no PPA URLs for Vivaldi repos.
Now, i do not understand you issue. Sorry.
Can you please explain, perhaps language barrier, i am not native English speaking person.
This is what I mean - there is no entry for Vivaldi... I'm on 24.10 and I suspect it's something to do with that..
I know what it should do - my point is it's not performing as expected - there is no PPA added to the source list so I cannot do automatic upgrades
( image url)
@draki My 24.10 has the repo entries for Vivaldi Snapshot and Stable this after installing
Stable:
wget -c https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi-stable_7.0.3495.10-1_amd64.deb sudo dpkg -i ./vivaldi-stable_7.0.3495.10-1_amd64.deb
Snapshot 6.10
$ wget -c https://downloads.vivaldi.com/snapshot/vivaldi-snapshot_6.10.3490.4-1_amd64.deb sudo dpkg -i ./vivaldi-snapshot_6.10.3490.4-1_amd64.deb
As you can see repos are added after install.
And after Ubuntu 24.10 restart the update manager shows this:
Vivaldi installed with dpkg adds correct repo information, something on your Ubuntu seems to be broken.
I see nothing on your screenshot as you blurred it.
Please, check this:
Open Terminal
Show content of folder and type:
ls -al /etc/apt/sources.list.d/