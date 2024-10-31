Downloads bar does not appear anymore when downloading things
Previously, when I downloaded something from the internet, it would open the downloads bar from the left of my screen and show the progress as usual. Since the most recent update (to my knowledge), whenever I download something now, I have to manually open my downloads bar and then scroll down to see the newest one. Is there a setting I am missing, or is this a bug? Thanks in advance for the help.
@flamethrowr Sometimes it does not appear, that is a known issue.
Or had you no Settings → Downloads → Show automatically?
@DoctorG Display downloads automatically is enabled, but it consistently doesn't appear for me.
@flamethrowr Do you have an example of a file where the download panel does not appear?
Also, change your Download panel sort order. Having the last downloads on the bottom is a stupid decision from the devs, I don't know why they've done that. Especially if you don't clear your downloads list often.
@Pathduck It happens with every download i make with Vivaldi. I just made a quick video to show you what happens. Notice that it doesn't automatically bring up the downloads panel when I save the image in the video. https://drive.google.com/file/d/17dojeXGqSsuBEkUzjpAr_U6QffMY09Js/view?usp=sharing
I don't know how to change the download panel sort order, I am used to it this way anyways.
@flamethrowr You didn't say you were using "Save As".
Far as I can tell, going back to 5.0 - Save As has never opened the downloads panel. Clicking a download link so the Save/Save As dialog appears, then the panel opens.
If it's a bug or working as intended, I don't know.
@Pathduck I used Save as for the video, but it does the same thing for every type of download. I just used save as because downloading an image was smaller than a whole program lol
@flamethrowr I made a video, from a clean profile, showing the download settings and how it behaves.
https://0x0.st/XG8A.mp4
This is how it's always behaved in Vivaldi.
If you choose Save As, the download panel will not open.
If you download by clicking a link it will.
If you don't get the download panel opening when NOT using the Save As, that might be an issue you're having on your system.
I suggest you try first in a clean profile to see if you can reproduce it, by NOT using Save As.
@Pathduck You're right, I gave a bad example with my previous video. I just made a much better video explaining the issue that I am having. I have all the same download settings as you except to not ask for a location confirmation when saving because I only save to one spot, and even though I download an exe not using "Save As", it does not show up on the panel. I have to click it first.
Much more accurate video of my problem: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wVj-4xMcamiTbuZ4eT2jpbLCMqAtMtW7/view?usp=sharing
@flamethrowr I still can't reproduce with that setting added.
Try in a clean profile and see if you can reproduce there.
Also check
chrome://settings/downloadsif the default settings there have been changed. The defaults are:
If people mess with these settings, it can cause unexpected issues in Vivaldi. Some extensions can also mess with these.
Also, just for completeness:
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Edit: Default settings image.
flamethrowr
@Pathduck I just made a new profile, and it works perfectly fine there. I don't tamper that much with browser settings. Does this mean I will have to make a completely new profile?
In the Chrome download settings, "Show downloads when they're done" was enabled, but disabling it didn't fix my problem.
@flamethrowr said in Downloads bar does not appear anymore when downloading things:
I just made a new profile, and it works perfectly fine there. I don't tamper that much with browser settings. Does this mean I will have to make a completely new profile?
Not necessarily. Depends how much time you're willing to invest figuring what's wrong in your current profile. Could be some obscure combination of settings. Like in your video, you have the Status Bar hidden - could that make a difference?
You have a bunch of extensions, could those mess with things? Extensions are responsible lots of bad stuff happening.
(that's why I posted the troubleshooting steps...)
You have a long list of downloads, does that make a difference?
What I'm getting at is: Try stuff, mess with things. Maybe you'll figure out what exactly is causing this to happen. Then you'll have great data for making a bug report. And you won't have to start from a clean profile.
In the Chrome download settings, "Show downloads when they're done" was enabled, but disabling it didn't fix my problem.
Yeah, I'm not actually sure what the default is there. It's the first one that causes weird stuff like asking for the download location even if you've set Vivaldi not to.
@Pathduck Oh, the status bar is the weird thing at the bottom? Yeah I never wanted that to go away but it keeps going away on its own and I forgot how to get it to come back, lol. Most of my extensions are QoL things I've paid for like Dashlane and Malwarebytes but I think I've had them for much longer than I've had this problem persist. I will still try removing the ones I don't use frequently to see if that fixes it. I don't really want to clear all of my completed downloads because I actually access many of my files from the downloads sidebar - it's just easier for me than digging through file explorer. I will see if I can find the problem on my own. Thanks for the help!
@flamethrowr The Status Bar is controlled in Settings > Appearance.
You should at least make a little effort to familiarize yourself with what's available in Settings?
I will still try removing the ones I don't use frequently to see if that fixes it.
Don't remove them.
Follow what the troubleshooting steps say.
Disable them all.
Restart the browser.
Test again.
One quick test you could do that might help:
Warning: This WILL reset some/many of your settings. But like you said you don't mess with those. And it's better than having to start from scratch.
- Find your profile folder in Help > About.
- Go to that folder in explorer.
- Close the browser.
- Make a backup of the
Preferencesfile, then delete it.
- Start the browser and test.
You should at least make a little effort to familiarize yourself with what's available in Settings?
I tried to find the status bar back when it went away but I didn't know the name of the bar so I couldn't find it, I spent like 30 minutes looking before I gave up - they should really tell you what the names of all the bars and panels are somewhere with a visual guide.
flamethrowr
@Pathduck
Ok, big news. I disabled all of my extensions (not removing) and it fixed the download bar. Now I just need to re-enable them all one by one to see which one is the culprit.
Edit: I am confused. I re-enabled all of my extensions and all of them are working fine with the download panel. Now it just works. I don't know what changed but... yay?
-
Problem Solved, I guess... Don't really know what the cause of it was, but it's working now.....
@Pathduck Alright... So my problem is back. I disabled all of my extensions and it did not fix the issue. I tested on a fresh profile and the problem was not there... So what changed??????????
I am going to try to reset the preferences like you said earlier.
It was one of my preferences. I deleted preferences and got blasted in the face with light mode but the download panel popped up!