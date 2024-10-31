@flamethrowr said in Downloads bar does not appear anymore when downloading things:

I just made a new profile, and it works perfectly fine there. I don't tamper that much with browser settings. Does this mean I will have to make a completely new profile?

Not necessarily. Depends how much time you're willing to invest figuring what's wrong in your current profile. Could be some obscure combination of settings. Like in your video, you have the Status Bar hidden - could that make a difference?

You have a bunch of extensions, could those mess with things? Extensions are responsible lots of bad stuff happening.

(that's why I posted the troubleshooting steps...)

You have a long list of downloads, does that make a difference?

What I'm getting at is: Try stuff, mess with things. Maybe you'll figure out what exactly is causing this to happen. Then you'll have great data for making a bug report. And you won't have to start from a clean profile.

In the Chrome download settings, "Show downloads when they're done" was enabled, but disabling it didn't fix my problem.

Yeah, I'm not actually sure what the default is there. It's the first one that causes weird stuff like asking for the download location even if you've set Vivaldi not to.