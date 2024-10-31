Overwrite old sessions
Saving a session with the same name as an existing one should overwrite the existing session with the same name (preferably with a dialogue box to verify overwriting).
Use case: I use one main session for work. It is constantly evolving over time, as my tasks update, old things fall off the radar and new things come in. I don't want multiple sessions. I have one saved as "Work"...but now I have a bunch of variations of that.
Currently I have a bunch of obsolete sessions saved that I have to go in and manually delete.
mib2berlin Soprano
@mbrown3
HI, maybe you can use Automatic Session Backup in the Session panel.
It save incremental so it is always up to date.
Cheers, mib
Obiwan2208
Have you thought about using Workspaces instead of sessions? I think it will suit your workflow better than with sessions.
Workspaces automatically save open tabs, switch between them in anytime, and you can even send a tab from one Workspace to another.
@mbrown3 Save a new version from the Sessions Panel, which also makes it easy to delete obsolete sessions.
@mib2berlin Thank you...where do I find these options? I did a search for sessions and don't see it anywhere.
UPDATE: I found them. They were not in settings, as I (entirely reasonably) assumed, nor does searching in settings show the panel settings either. That's odd. But I found it, and thank you!
@Obiwan2208 Sure, but...why? I guess what is the difference between sessions and workspaces, which seem like a slightly different way of handling sessions.
I don't really care how it happens, but ultimately I do NOT want my personal tabs/sessions/workspaces to be available on my work computer at all. I do not want my work tabs/sessions/workspaces to be available on my home computer at all. I have sync turned off, but my question is more about when I save a session, it just creates a new one and keeps all the old ones. If Workspaces solve that, great.
Maybe I'm using them backwards. I have multiple workspaces set up for work, for different topics. ALL of those workspaces are saved in one session, which I want. Am I using or understanding this correctly?
@Pesala This just results in the same problem I have now, which is a bunch of obsolete sessions, which is what I don't want.
@mbrown3 said in Overwrite old sessions:
when I save a session, it just creates a new one
In the Sessions Panel, right-click on the icon for the session that you want to update. Select Save New Version, and choose the option you want, e.g.Save Only Tabs in Current Window
Or, choose Automatic Session Backup.
@Pesala Again, this just results in the same problem I have now, which is a bunch of obsolete sessions, which is what I don't want.
mib2berlin Soprano
@mbrown3
Hi, if you choose one day it save only one.
@mbrown3 If you don’t wish to keep the old version(s) as a backup, delete it (them). Depending on your workflow, you can delete old sessions immediately or clean up at the end of the day/week. It is generally a good policy to keep backups in case of errors.
@Pesala Using them as a backup in case of error makes sense, I'll do as you suggest. Thank you!