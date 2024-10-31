@Obiwan2208 Sure, but...why? I guess what is the difference between sessions and workspaces, which seem like a slightly different way of handling sessions.

I don't really care how it happens, but ultimately I do NOT want my personal tabs/sessions/workspaces to be available on my work computer at all. I do not want my work tabs/sessions/workspaces to be available on my home computer at all. I have sync turned off, but my question is more about when I save a session, it just creates a new one and keeps all the old ones. If Workspaces solve that, great.

Maybe I'm using them backwards. I have multiple workspaces set up for work, for different topics. ALL of those workspaces are saved in one session, which I want. Am I using or understanding this correctly?