Get OAuth checkbox for account
Ave collegae,
during my quest to stay with Vivaldi and replace some apps I imported my TB data and added several mailaccounts succcesfully.
Had to add the passwords and the outlook.com asked me for my 6 digit code.
There are some gmail accounts that (still) have app passwords but goggle claims to stop the support for them 'til the ed of 2024.
In the email-settngs there is a checkbox for OAuth at the outlook.com account - but not for any of the gmails.
Would it be possible to add the OAuth to them or do I have to redefine all?
Cheers
Harry
mib2berlin Soprano
@hobilke
Hi, I am not 100% sure but you need to delete the user/passwords for such Gmail account.
Save the password if you don't have it already.
Restart Vivaldi and the OAuth checkbox should appear.
Cheers, mib