Ave collegae,

during my quest to stay with Vivaldi and replace some apps I imported my TB data and added several mailaccounts succcesfully.

Had to add the passwords and the outlook.com asked me for my 6 digit code.

There are some gmail accounts that (still) have app passwords but goggle claims to stop the support for them 'til the ed of 2024.

In the email-settngs there is a checkbox for OAuth at the outlook.com account - but not for any of the gmails.

Would it be possible to add the OAuth to them or do I have to redefine all?

Cheers

Harry