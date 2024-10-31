WordPress Transfer | Easiest Way?
martinreyhan2052
I would like to transfer my WordPress blogs -- the most simple way, please.
I would like to import a blog with all attributes and formatting retained to my vivaldi.net account. I want it to be independent of the blog I started (a test blog) on Vivaldi.
I need assistance with making the transfer of my WordPress blogs to Vivaldi smooth and simple.
I enjoy the absence of publicity assured from the vivaldi.net site -- that´s of primary concern for me.
I know I´ve asked before, but I just wanted to make clear my concern and pleasure at not having to contend with publicity stuck onto my blogs.
Again, thank you!
https://wordpress.com/view/skiesofcoupledcolour.wordpress.com
https://zsplanineenglish.wordpress.com
Apologies if my title offended -- the tone "the most simple way" is a bit offputting.
If it is possible to make things so simple as in: cut and paste the link into the Vivaldi and sync it with the blog started there.
It´s the idea that Vivaldi helps to make life easier for its users -- that appeals to me.
The children in the nursery schools where I live learn to code beginning at age two or three. If life is getting simpler for those who value simplicity, more private for those who loathe predatory Big Tech -- wonderful.
Thank you for your work.
@martinreyhan2052 You can export Vivaldi blog content and import in your WordPress blogs.
https://help.vivaldi.com/services/vivaldi-blogs/blog-settings-and-tools/#Tools
Thank you for your reply.
I want to do the reverse: import the Word Press blogs into Vivaldi without loss of attributes or formatting. I feel they would be better kept through Vivaldi than left alone online -- more control, privacy, and freedom to revive some of these or use blog material for future reference or new blogs.
@martinreyhan2052 said in WordPress Transfer | Easiest Way?:
import the Word Press blogs into Vivaldi without loss of attributes or formatting
Oh, i think, that depends on the theme on the destination WordPress.
But i never uses a Vivaldi Community blog, only regular WordPress installs.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@martinreyhan2052 You can only have one blog per user account.
And you only import the posts, not the theme. Post formatting (headers, bold/italic etc) are part of the posts so will be kept. But not the look of the blog.
It's relatively easy to export your posts from WP dot com and import into another WP blog using the guide linked to.
Thank you for your reply.
I wondered if it were possible to have all themes available, including some such as Palcrow (it was and remains beautiful -- if colours were readmitted as free) -- and Boardwalk (which is a personal favourite) with all attributes used for Vivaldi users.
WordPress works well on both Android and iOS.
Thanks for clarifying this.
If it were possible to cut and paste the WordPress blogs into Vivaldi with no loss of attributes/formatting and with no publicity polluting the blogs or Vivaldi -- no invasive activity -- and with features that allow for greater interaction and privacy (WP superscaled in terms of both)...that´s my comment.
Again, thanks for your patience.