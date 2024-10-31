I would like to transfer my WordPress blogs -- the most simple way, please.

I would like to import a blog with all attributes and formatting retained to my vivaldi.net account. I want it to be independent of the blog I started (a test blog) on Vivaldi.

I need assistance with making the transfer of my WordPress blogs to Vivaldi smooth and simple.

I enjoy the absence of publicity assured from the vivaldi.net site -- that´s of primary concern for me.

I know I´ve asked before, but I just wanted to make clear my concern and pleasure at not having to contend with publicity stuck onto my blogs.

Again, thank you!

https://wordpress.com/view/skiesofcoupledcolour.wordpress.com

https://zsplanineenglish.wordpress.com