Vivaldi 7.0 on Android
-
jon Vivaldi Team
Vivaldi 7.0 for Android is here! We know you love Vivaldi for its power and personalisation, so 7.0 is all about flexibility, full of updates to give you more control over your browsing, with Instant Sync across devices, a revamped start page with Top Sites, and the all-new Tab Stack Pane.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Thank you All!
-
Pyrlandia7
Thank you for the update. I hope ad blocking will continue to be improved.
-
mathieulefrancois Soprano Patron Ambassador
Thank you for the update!
-
The update fixed the Missing Tabs Count...
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Zalex108
This should give us something to think about.
How can you manage 500 tabs on mobile, I got crazy with 50 on desktop.
Cheers, mib
-
To have them does not mean I can manage them
There's a FR to "Go to open Tab" like on Desktop, this will be very good.
I open n tabs, then save all as bookmarks, and delete mostly 98%, then spend some time reorganizing
I usually keep just 100 but this time...
-
Hi,
Just checked to update on a Huawei Device, UpToDown and Huawei Store still serves Vivaldi 6.9
-
mariap Vivaldi Team
@zalex108: Vivaldi 7.0 is uploaded everywhere but approval time varies for the different stores.
-
it is possible to deactivate the function: Bookmark Autocomplete in the Address Field
because when you want to search for something the link opens?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@mariofan
Hi and yes, check Settings > Address Bar.
Cheers, mib
-
This post is deleted!
-
@mib2berlin thank you very much for the help
-
@jon
Thank you and the whole team.
Best experience ever. Very good update and new Tabstake pane is awesome.
Now I can work with my tabs easier.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
Many thanks for the very good, comprehensive upgrade.
Another great job.
As we know it from you.
@Zalex108 , @DoctorG , unfortunately my 10x for your contributions for today are already spent.
Thank you in this way.
Edit:
By the way, Vivaldi Android can be updated very easily in the 'Aurora Store' from the 'F-Droid' store.
Open source apps from 'F-Droid' should preferably be used as an alternative to Google Play in Android.
Unfortunately, there is no such thing for Apple.
They don't want such things at all.
-
@ingolftopf said in Vivaldi 7.0 on Android:
By the way, Vivaldi Android can be updated very easily in the 'Aurora Store' from the 'F-Droid' store.
Hi!
Used to use that, but since some months ago, Aurora is getting the V7 instead of V8 versions for Vivaldi.
This means,
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97433/snapshot-developer-ui-module-not-installed
So I've to download the UpToDown version at the moment.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@Zalex108
The 'Aurora Store' from 'F-Droid' uses Google Play, anonymized and without a Google account.
This means it is the same download as Google Play.
This is important if you have completely emancipated yourself from Google with your Android phone.
Through a 'Custom Rom' operating system.
Such as the very good 'GrapheneOS' for currently only Google Pixel devices.
This replaces Google Android with a 'real', Open Source Android (AOSP) as the new operating system.
-
Is a Huawei Tablet without GMS, so Aurora is running form the beginning.
The problem started some time ago, changing the options didn't fixed the issue.
-
ingolftopf Ambassador Translator
@Zalex108
'Huawei', you are also brave.
Is there no good 'Custom Rom' for it?
-
@ingolftopf said in Vivaldi 7.0 on Android:
@Zalex108
'Huawei', you are also brave.
Is there no good 'Custom Rom' for it?
Huawei blocked the possibility to Open the Bootloader years ago.
So there's no cooking community (at least when checked few years back).