Many thanks for the very good, comprehensive upgrade.

Another great job.

As we know it from you.

@Zalex108 , @DoctorG , unfortunately my 10x for your contributions for today are already spent.

Thank you in this way.

Edit:

By the way, Vivaldi Android can be updated very easily in the 'Aurora Store' from the 'F-Droid' store.

Open source apps from 'F-Droid' should preferably be used as an alternative to Google Play in Android.

Unfortunately, there is no such thing for Apple.

They don't want such things at all.